Arsenal are intensifying their efforts to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães, with talks advancing towards a potential deal, sources have told TEAMtalk, though the Magpies continue to downplay the prospects of a move being close.

The Brazilian midfielder is looking to leave Tyneside after four and a half years in a bid to take his career to the next level. Wanting to compete more regularly at the top end of the game, Guimaraes has made it clear that he wants to leave Newcastle and take up an opportunity to sign for Arsenal.

Negotiations between the two Premier League clubs have, per sources, gathered significant momentum in recent days, and it’s indicated that an agreement is in sight on a fee in the region of £75m (€88m, $100m).

The Gunners view the Brazilian as a key target to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the new season, and they are understood to be pushing hard to get the transfer over the line.

Guimarães himself is said to be delighted that the move is making some progress and is ready to leave St James’ Park.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of Newcastle’s most influential players since arriving from Lyon, impressing with his energy, passing range and leadership qualities in the heart of midfield. His desire for a fresh challenge at a club competing at the highest level has been clear to those close to him and he has made it known to those at Newcastle.

Despite that, sources close to the deal have made it crystal clear that Newcastle United have zero intentions of sanctioning a sale, taking the stance that their captain is not for sale and, even if he were, they would value him at nearer the £100m mark, such is the going rate for the game’s top midfielders this summer.

However, in a new update from our sources at the other end of the deal on Tuesday, it’s claimed an agreement is edging closer and giving both Guimaraes and Arsenal the move they crave…

DON’T MISS: Arsenal in contact with Newcastle as Bruno Guimaraes issues ultimatum – EXCLUSIVE

Arsenal working hard to finalise Bruno Guimaraes agreement

From the Newcastle end, the prospect of losing another high-profile performer has raised concerns among those in power at the club.

The Magpies have already seen several key figures depart in this window and there is a growing sense of unease that the squad could be further depleted and unsettled if Guimarães is allowed to move on.

Simply for that reason, the club are making it clear they do not want to, and intend to battle in every way possible to retain their captain’s services.

Manager Eddie Howe and the club value the Brazilian highly and would prefer to retain him, yet the substantial offer from Arsenal, coupled with the player’s wishes to move on, is seemingly forcing them to reconsider.

And in a fresh update on Tuesday lunchtime, sources have now insisted that discussions are ongoing over the structure of any potential deal, including payment terms, with Arsenal described as working hard and confident they will find common ground.

Should the transfer be completed, it would represent a major statement of intent from Arsenal as they look to build on recent progress and win the league again under Mikel Arteta.

Publicly, Newcastle remain unmoved by Tuesday’s update, with the club denying they are close to reaching an agreement with Arsenal, nor having softened on their stance on his sale.

What is evidently clear, though, is that Newcastle face a hugely difficult task in persuading a player to stay when he seemingly wants away.

And should he get his wish, Howe and Co will face a new challenge of replacing a player who has become central to their style of play.

It’s a hard time to be a Newcastle fan as key players keep looking to force their way out; Guimaraes’ exit would be another significant blow and put huge pressure on the club to recruit replacements.

In that regard, an earlier report claimed Newcastle had been left ‘bewildered’ by Arsenal’s way of dealing with the Guimaraes speculation.

And in terms of replacements, it was reported earlier this month that Guimaraes’ agent had suggested to Newcastle a £26m successor to the Brazilian in Howe’s midfield.

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