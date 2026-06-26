Arsenal are in the mix to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have had an opening ‘offer’ worth around £55m for Bruno Guimaraes ‘rejected’ by Newcastle United, but they will return with an improved proposal, according to reports.

Arsenal are not standing still after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title, and we recently reported that their top priorities are to sign a striker and left winger this summer.

But the Gunners are also in the market for another centre-midfielder, with it now clear that they are making a move for long-term target Guimaraes.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle after Arsenal targeted him, but we reported on Thursday that he is weighing up his options away from St James’ Park following his current side’s failure to qualify for Europe.

We also pointed out that Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall are in a similar position following Anthony Gordon’s move to FC Barcelona, with Arsenal among six clubs in the running to sign Guimaraes.

Now, Brazilian outlet Ge Globo claims Arsenal have a £55m offer ‘rejected’ by Newcastle, though the Gunners will return with a ‘new bid’.

They revealed on X: ‘Rising in the National Team, Bruno Guimarães Receives Arsenal Proposal, but Newcastle Plays Hardball.

‘English champions reject 55 million pounds offer but will make new bid; strong World Cup performance boosts value of 28-year-old midfielder.’

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Fabrizio Romano issues update on Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal

Respected reporter Fabrizio Romano also provided a concrete update on Guimaraes’ situation, having also indicated that Newcastle have swatted away an “approach” from Arsenal over a £55m move to the Emirates.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can confirm the information going around England, reported by Craig Hope about Newcastle, about Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes.

“It’s true that Arsenal made an approach for Bruno Guimaraes. It was a direct approach on player side and club side with Newcastle, so Arsenal have reached out for Bruno Guimaraes.

“My understanding is that their intention was to try to approach for a deal around £55m, but Newcastle are not selling the player for that fee.

“Newcastle closed the doors to this approach from Arsenal. Now we will see if Arsenal return, if there is anything moving at the moment. Bruno Guimaraes is leaving everything in the hands of Newcastle, and he is respecting Newcastle.”

Tonali has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, but he currently looks more likely to join rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

We have reported that the talented midfielder has made his choice on his next move, while we have also provided clarity on his valuation.

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