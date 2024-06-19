Arsenal believe they can secure Bruno Guimaraes for a discounted fee

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes has returned to the top of Arsenal’s shortlist after they have reportedly missed out on a top midfield target.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in a replacement for Thomas Partey, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract and looks likely to leave this summer.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, clubs from Saudi Arabia are pushing to sign the Ghanaian international and the Gunners hope to collect £25m from his sale.

Martin Zubimendi has long been considered to be one of Arteta’s preferred options to replace Partey but the Real Sociedad star doesn’t seem interested in a switch to the Emirates.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal ‘sent a contract offer’ to Zubimendi’s agents but they are yet to respond and the North Londoners have ‘grown frustrated.’

They’re ready to move on to alternative midfield targets as a result and it’s claimed that their interest in Guimaraes has now ‘intensified.’

Arsenal eye cut-price move for Bruno Guimaraes

Football Transfers’ report claims that Newcastle could be forced into accepting an offer for Guimaraes this summer due to their ‘financial problems.’

They are trying to avoid being stung by a breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which saw Everton and Nottingham Forest deducted six and four points respectively in 2023/24.

Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract but Arsenal are reportedly trying to do a deal ‘below’ that fee as they look to capitalise on the Magpies’ financial concerns.

The report adds that Newcastle ‘may be open to such an agreement’ and Arsenal are poised to launch a bid for the Brazilian after missing out on Zubimendi.

Guimaraes is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the Premier League on his day.

He joined Newcastle for £40m in 2022 and has gone on to make 107 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals and making 16 assists in the process.

Guimaraes played a key role in helping Eddie Howe’s team finish in a Champions League qualification spot in 2022/23 and reach the League Cup final.

He was reportedly left frustrated by Newcastle’s disappointing 2023/24 campaign but has no desire to force an exit.

Whether or not Guimaraes joins Arsenal this summer will ultimately come down to the fee the Gunners put on the table and whether Newcastle sell other players.