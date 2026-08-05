Arsenal and Newcastle United have reached an agreement worth £75million over the transfer of Bruno Guimaraes, with the Gunners’ long pursuit of the midfielder finally paying off.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported over the past week, Guimaraes has grown increasingly confident that he will complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Various outlets claimed yesterday evening that a deal had been struck for the Brazilian international, but this was not the case, as Newcastle continued to hold out for north of £80million.

However, things progressed quickly and Arsenal and Newcastle have now reached a ‘compromise’, with respected journalist David Ornstein confirming a fee of £75million has now been agreed upon.

“Newcastle United to sanction sale of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal for £75m,” Ornstein posted on X.

“Arsenal started lower, Newcastle wanted higher but compromise in process of being sealed to grant 28yo Brazil int’l midfielder desired move. Lyon entitled to 20% of profit.”

Newcastle signed Guimaraes from Lyon for around £40million (including add-ons) in 2022. The French side will therefore receive 20 per cent of £35million – which equates to £7million – due to a sell-on clause.

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Romano drops ‘Here We Go’ confirmation for Arsenal deal

Another respected reporter, Fabrizio Romano, has also confirmed that an agreement has finally been struck.

“Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal, HERE WE GO! Agreement in place with Newcastle after long talks and personal terms in place with Bruno since July,” Romano posted on X.

“Fee worth £75m. New midfielder for Mikel Arteta.”

We understand Guimaraes had originally hoped to be in London over the weekend after his scheduled arrival at Newcastle’s pre-season training camp in La Manga was delayed by 48 hours.

However, as the talks dragged on, Guimaraes was instead instructed to report for duty in Spain, where he briefly linked up with Matthias Jaissle’s squad.

But that didn’t last long and with a fee now finally agreed on by Arsenal and Newcastle, his signing for the Gunners is expected to be formalised imminently – potentially today.

TEAMtalk was told by sources yesterday that the midfielder had been expecting to leave Newcastle’s training base in La Manga within the next 24 hours in order to complete the formalities of his move to Arsenal.

That has now proven to be the case.

Guimaraes becomes the latest major name to join up with Mikel Arteta’s Premier League-winning squad. The soon-to-be former Newcastle captain looks set to play a leading role for the London club.

The timing for Arsenal is good, too, as they recently agreed to sell midfielder Christian Norgaard to Everton for £7million.

Norgaard’s switch to the Toffees could be officially announced today, and Guimaraes’ formal arrive at the Emirates won’t be far behind.

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