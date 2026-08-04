Arsenal AGREE Bruno Guimaraes fee as journalist explains why Newcastle are ‘furious’

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal is ‘completely done’, with a journalist claiming Newcastle United have been left ‘furious’ by the transfer saga.

Alexander Isak forced his way out of Newcastle last summer, and there have been yet more devastating exits for the Magpies during the current transfer window. Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona for €80million (£69m), while Sandro Tonali signed for Tottenham Hotspur in a record-breaking £100m deal.

Guimaraes is poised to leave next, as he quickly told Newcastle of his desire to join Arsenal after learning of the Gunners’ interest.

That proved to be the final straw for Eddie Howe, who left his role as Newcastle head coach on Friday.

According to reliable Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade, who works for ESPN Brasil, Arsenal are set to pay Newcastle £80m to make Guimaraes their next big signing.

“Bruno Guimaraes has been a done deal for Arsenal since the weekend,” he said.

“I know a lot of people are reporting different information, but I trust the people I’ve spoken to.

“The key part of the agreement – the £80m package – has already been agreed.

“What I heard earlier today is that Newcastle were furious that news of the agreement had leaked.

“They decided to drag things out a little, not over the money, because that part is completely settled… It’s much more about the timing of the announcement.

“The original plan was to do everything together; there simply wasn’t enough time to make that happen.

“Guimaraes is done, completely done. He is Arsenal’s new signing.”

We revealed on Monday that Arsenal had seen a £70m bid for the Brazil star rejected and were preparing a new offer worth £80m.

Sources have told us that Arsenal and Guimaraes are both confident the transfer will soon be completed.

As per The Sun, Guimaraes has landed at Newcastle’s pre-season camp in Spain to hand in an official transfer request.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph has claimed that Arsenal only opened club-to-club talks with Newcastle for the player on Monday.

But Fabrizio Romano refuted this by saying: “Recently in the transfer market in terms of brief (briefings to the media and journalists), we are seeing several things, and it’s part of the game.

“I respect that, when there’s a director talking or a club briefing something, it’s part of the game. They obviously want to control the narrative and I absolutely understand that.

“But I can guarantee that Newcastle and Arsenal have been in talks for Bruno Guimaraes for some time. It’s not started today.

“They already had several conversations, then obviously the agents of the player are facilitating these conversations at some point, but for sure Arsenal and Newcastle remain in direct contact for Guimaraes.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal ‘very close’ – Fabrizio Romano

“I maintain what I said over the weekend. Total confidence from Arsenal to sign Bruno Guimaraes. The deal is very close.

“Newcastle already started to work on replacement involving also the new coach Matthias Jaissle in these conversations.

“So Jaissle is already talking to Newcastle directors to indicate which player could be the right player to replace Guimaraes, because they know that this deal with Arsenal is very close.

“We still have to wait for the final steps, for the final agreement and for the ‘here we go’. It could be at any moment, because this deal is at the final stages and Arsenal are very confident on this one.

“And so Guimaraes – who has an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal, it’s been the case for a few weeks – and so Bruno is only waiting for the transfer to happen.”

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior reportedly sees his next contract as ‘career-defining’, with Real Madrid making a new offer but Arsenal looming large.