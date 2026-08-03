Arsenal are close to signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after the Magpies captain submitted a formal transfer request, as per reports.

It has been a hugely damaging 12 months for Newcastle, as they have missed out on several transfer targets while also selling numerous key assets. Alexander Isak forced through a British-record move to Liverpool last summer, while Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have been sold during the current transfer window.

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Guimaraes, too. These devastating circumstances contributed hugely to Eddie Howe stepping down as Newcastle head coach on Friday.

Following Howe’s departure, Guimaraes believes it is just a matter of time before he joins Arsenal. The Brazilian has no intention of playing a role in Newcastle’s pre-season plans or representing the club when the Premier League campaign restarts later this month.

Guimaraes swiftly told Newcastle chiefs he wanted to leave after learning of Arsenal’s interest earlier this summer, and The Sun report that he has firmed up his stance by handing in an official transfer request.

The star has landed at Newcastle’s pre-season camp in Spain and will quickly tell new boss Matthias Jaissle and sporting director Ross Wilson of his desire to leave.

‘Toon chiefs still insist they are yet to receive any formal approach from Arsenal for Guimaraes and are naturally reluctant to lose their talisman,’ the report states.

‘But confidence is mounting within the Gunners camp that an offer north of £75m will get things progressing amid claims from the star’s homeland he has agreed personal terms.’

While Fabrizio Romano posted the following update on Sunday morning: ‘Newcastle have started plans to bring in a new midfielder with new coach Matthias Jaissle involved… as Bruno Guimarães is expected to become [an] Arsenal player shortly.’

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Bruno Guimaraes close to joining Arsenal

We revealed on Saturday that Guimaraes is increasingly confident he will play no role in Newcastle’s pre-season camp, believing his Arsenal transfer will be finalised imminently.

We understand Guimaraes has agreed a lucrative five-year contract with Arsenal ahead of moving to the Emirates.

Our sources have confirmed Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Newcastle and are ‘close to reaching a verbal agreement on a deal worth in excess of £80m.’

Newcastle had been holding out for £100m, but the player’s strong desire to leave has seemingly forced their hand.

It was even claimed on Saturday that the move has been fully agreed.

Meanwhile, what Mikel Arteta has told Vinicius Junior to convince him to join Arsenal has been revealed.