Arsenal have seen their opening bid for Bruno Guimaraes rejected by Newcastle United, with the Brazil midfielder now joining the Magpies’ squad in Spain for their pre-season training camp, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Guimaraes had originally been due to fly out to La Manga with the rest of Newcastle’s squad on Friday before his departure was delayed until Sunday as talks with Arsenal intensified.

TEAMtalk understands Guimaraes‘ camp had hoped he would instead travel directly to London to undergo a medical with Arsenal, who remain locked in negotiations with Newcastle over what would be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

However, while a transfer is edging closer, sources say it has not progressed far enough for Newcastle to sanction any further delay to the midfielder joining Matthias Jaissle’s squad.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal’s opening proposal was worth around £70million.

Newcastle immediately rejected that offer, having consistently valued the 28-year-old at in excess of £80million, with discussions between the two clubs continuing.

Despite the setback, there remains confidence on all sides that an agreement can be reached.

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Guimaraes still expected to sign for Arsenal this week

Guimaraes has now arrived in La Manga and has already met new head coach Jaissle, who officially begins work after replacing Eddie Howe.

The midfielder also joins a squad that has just welcomed Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek following the completion of his move from Braga.

Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson has been overseeing a hectic few days in Spain, finalising Jaissle’s arrival while also continuing talks with Arsenal over one of the club’s biggest assets.

Although Guimaraes is now back with Newcastle, those close to the player insist they still expect – and hope – a transfer to Arsenal will be completed this week.

Both Arsenal and Guimaraes had been targeting a swift resolution, with the Gunners hopeful he could be available for their midweek friendly against Real Betis in Dublin.

For now, though, negotiations continue, with Newcastle standing firm on their valuation of over £80million as Arsenal prepare their next move.

Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard, meanwhile, is set to join Everton after an agreement worth around £7million was struck between the two clubs.

Norgaard’s Everton medical will begin on Tuesday and his departure will make room for Guimaraes in Arsenal’s squad.

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