Bruno Guimaraes is stepping up his bid to leave Newcastle United this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding his representatives have accelerated talks over a move to Arsenal following Brazil’s World Cup exit.

Sources have told us that Guimaraes ideally does not want to return for pre-season training with Newcastle if a move can be agreed before then.

The Magpies remain adamant they will not allow one of their prized assets to leave, however, and especially not on the cheap. We understand suggestions Newcastle would accept offers in the region of £60million have been firmly dismissed internally.

Instead, well-placed sources insist it would take a package worth closer to £100million before the club would seriously consider sanctioning the midfielder’s departure.

Brazil’s shock World Cup exit to Norway has brought Guimaraes‘ summer plans forward.

The expectation had been that he would still be involved in the tournament, meaning discussions over his future were initially scheduled to intensify later in the month. Instead, his camp have wasted little time.

We can reveal fresh talks have taken place with Arsenal, with the midfielder once again making it clear that joining Mikel Arteta’s side is his preferred outcome.

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‘The right moment’ for Guimaraes’ blockbuster Arsenal move

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Guimaraes informed Arsenal last month that he wanted to move to the Emirates. That message has now been reinforced following Brazil’s elimination.

Manchester City remain firmly interested and have held positive discussions over a possible deal, but Arsenal are currently viewed as leading the race.

Andrea Berta is juggling several high-profile negotiations this summer, including Arsenal’s pursuit of Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers while also maintaining their interest in Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis.

However, the Gunners’ sporting director has always intended to strengthen central midfield as well.

Despite already boasting Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Martin Odegaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly, Arsenal believe adding another elite midfielder is essential if they are to compete across every competition.

With Christian Norgaard expected to depart, Guimaraes has emerged as their priority option.

Newcastle, though, remain in no mood to compromise. The club view the 28-year-old as one of the world’s premier midfielders and believe his valuation reflects both his importance and the current market.

A source close to the situation, speaking to TEAMtalk on the proviso their identify be kept anonymous, explained why the player feels the time is right for a new challenge.

“Bruno does not want to be seen as wasting what could be the best years of his career.

“He does not see this as walking away from Newcastle. He has given absolutely everything to the club, but he believes that, as one of the finest midfielders in the world, he should be playing European football.

“He understands a move can only happen if the right offer is made. We are not at that point yet, but there is no denying that, in his mind, the hope is that everything is resolved this month.

“Neither Bruno nor Newcastle want this to become another Alexander Isak situation. Bruno still loves Newcastle and always will, but he hopes people understand why he feels this is the right moment to seek a new challenge.”

For now, Arsenal remain at the front of the queue, but with Newcastle holding firm on their valuation, negotiations are still some distance from reaching the finish line.

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