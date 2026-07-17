Crucial Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal update as ‘conversations’ examined

A report has provided the state of play as Arsenal weigh up a new offer for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal have made Guimaraes a top target to take their midfield to the next level. The Brazilian has asked Newcastle to let him leave after being informed of the Gunners’ interest.

Guimaraes loves Newcastle but has become frustrated with their lack of progress. He wants to challenge for major honours and play in the Champions League, which Arsenal can offer him.

So far, Arsenal have had approaches for Guimaraes worth £55million and £65m rejected by Newcastle.

We revealed on July 9 that Mikel Arteta’s side are plotting a new bid worth £80m.

There is clear disagreement over the player’s transfer value, though, as sources confirmed to us on Tuesday that Newcastle are standing firm on their £100m demands.

The Chronicle’s chief Newcastle reporter, Lee Ryder, has now given an update on the situation. Arsenal have not held fresh talks for Guimaraes this week, which boosts Newcastle’s chances of keeping him.

‘Arsenal have taken a step back from pursuing Bruno Guimaraes, with the saga now almost one month old without the Gunners making an official approach for the Brazil international,’ Ryder wrote.

‘It doesn’t necessarily mean Newcastle United can move on from the situation just after verbal discussions on price tags between £45m to £60m, and it may be a ploy after Arsenal already seem to have got in the player’s head.

‘It is understood that Arsenal, according to sources in the capital, have not held fresh conversations for Bruno so far this week. The conversations around the deal had been going on with Bruno’s representatives.

‘But it suggests that Bruno’s chances of reporting to the KNOX training ground in Benton are increasing by the day. It is believed that Newcastle boss head coach Eddie Howe does not expect Bruno to follow the example of Alexander Isak and refuse to train.’

We revealed earlier this week that Arsenal are aiming to sign Guimaraes and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers as part of a stunning quadruple deal worth £366m.

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Bruno Guimaraes deal difficult for Arsenal

But this latest update on Guimaraes suggests Arsenal are struggling to make progress. They are instead putting all their effort towards landing Rogers as their new left winger.

Newcastle strongly believe Guimaraes is worth £100m, the same as his former midfield partner Sandro Tonali.

Guimaraes has been brilliant since moving to St James’ Park in January 2022 and was an established fan-favourite before the transfer saga began, factors which have seen Newcastle hold firm.

The departures of Tonali and Anthony Gordon mean Newcastle are trying even harder to keep their 28-year-old talisman, as they do not want to lose all of their best stars.

Arsenal, in contrast, feel Guimaraes is worth closer to £80m as he is two years older than Tonali. Arsenal are also aiming to use the fact Guimaraes wants to join them to their advantage.

The two clubs are currently at a stalemate, and it will be very interesting to see who blinks first.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have accelerated talks for an attacking addition, and they are also exploring a world-class striker move.

Plus, we can reveal the Gunners have begun to target a second Villa star after William Saliba’s injury forced them into a rethink.