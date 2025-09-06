Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is planning his next wave of squad changes

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is making plans to sell Gabriel Martinelli in 2026 as the next phase of the Gunners’ squad revolution begins to take shape, and TEAMtalk has taken a look at where the Brazilian winger could wind up next.

The north London side were one of the busier Premier League teams this summer, signing eight new players and actually topping the net spend table this summer. That outlay saw Arsenal splash out a €293.5m (£254.6m, $344m) and only make €10.3m (£8.9m, $12m) from player sales – giving them a deficit of some £245m.

With the Gunners strengthening in defence, midfield and attack – finally landing the coveted striker, in Viktor Gyokeres that many have felt Arsenal have needed to take the next step – the pressure will be on Arteta and Co. to go one step better than the three successive runners-up places they have achieved in the Premier League.

Having not won the league title since 2003/04, Arteta has shown he is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to end that 22-year wait as it will be by the time this season’s race is settled.

Now it’s reported in The Athletic that the next phase of Arteta’s rebuilding will see Martinelli become the club’s ‘next victim’, with the Brazilian expected to be shown the door in 2026.

The 24-year-old has lost his sparkle in recent times, suffering a drop in goals and assists.

That loss of form was perhaps one of the reasons why Arteta was so intent on signing Eberechi Eze this summer, with the England man seen as an option to play on the left of Arsenal’s attack.

The Gunners also brought in Noni Madueke from Chelsea for a hefty fee, with the England winger another option to play there.

“Martinelli could become the next victim of Arsenal’s ongoing evolution,” the report writes.

“The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have been signed, integrated, then sacrificed on the altar of progress.”

Time running out for Martinelli, but where might he go next?

The ruthless Arteta has shown he is not afraid to bin off any stars who don’t fit into his project any longer.

And having bought and sold Ramsdale, Jakub Kiwior and Zinchenko during his time at the helm – replacing them with David Raya, Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori – it would not come as a shock to see Martinelli moved on.

Indeed, the Gunners boss showed his willingness to cash in on the 18-times capped Brazil winger earlier this summer when Bayern Munich were sniffing around his signature.

The Bundesliga giants ultimately ended up signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool, so a move to the Allianz Arena no longer looks a likely option at this moment in time.

A move to LaLiga, where both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked recently, also no longer looks viable.

Barca recently brought in Marcus Rashford and are well stocked for attackers, while Los Blancos also have strong competition for forward players and would be unlikely to rekindle their interest.

However, a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, or potentially even PSG could be on the cards.

Luis Enrique’s side were open to signing another Brazilian, Rodrygo, this summer, and a move to the Parc des Princes cannot be ruled out.

