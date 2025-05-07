Arsenal target THREE right-wingers as Arteta and Berta go into overdrive

Arsenal have identified Bryan Mbeumo, Jamie Gittens and Ademola Lookman as potential targets in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, as we reveal the stance of the players’ respective clubs on their futures.

The Gunners have failed to win the Premier League title yet again, and the Emirates Stadium faithful will be bitterly disappointed. In recent years, Arsenal have established themselves as genuine challengers for the title, but they have always fallen short.

Arsenal, though, are determined to become the champions of England again, with manager Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta already working behind the scenes to identify players for the summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are keen on reinforcing their attacking options, especially on the right wing, and are targeting Mbeumo, Gittens and Lookman.

Gittens and Mbeumo have been on Arsenal’s radar for months, especially during the period when Bukayo Saka was injured.

Mbeumo has been at Brentford since 2019 and has established himself among the best forwards in the Premier League.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has used the Cameroon international mainly as a right-winger this season, with the 25-year-old scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists in 39 matches in all competitions.

Gittens is another exciting profile for Arsenal, with manager Arteta personally rating the Borussia Dortmund winger highly. The 20-year-old Englishman could become one of the most talked-about names this summer, with several top clubs in Europe keeping a close eye on his development.

The winger has scored 12 goals and given five assists in 46 appearances for Dortmund in 2024-25. While the youngster has played the majority of his games as a left winger, he has operated as a right winger – both this season and in the 2023-24 campaign.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Lookman is also an option that Arsenal are exploring for the right wing. The former Everton forward has been a star for Atalanta over the years and helped the Italian club win the Europa League last season.

The 27-year-old has played mainly as a second striker this season, but back in 2021-22, he did operate predominately on the right and also played in that role in 2022-23.

Arsenal believe that Lookman could flourish in that position again. The Gunners are of the view that that Nigeria international, who has scored 19 goals and given seven assists in 38 appearances for Atalanta this season, would fit into Arteta’s system, but the north London club face intense competition.

As TEAMtalk reported in March, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Nottingham Forest all are keen on Lookman.

Price-tags of Mbeumo, Gittens and Lookman – sources

While Arsenal have identified Mbeumo, Gittens and Lookman for the right wing, it must be noted that they are not planning to sign all three of them.

The idea is to choose the best possible option, and, of course, it will depend on what the players want and how much they will cost.

Brentford want around €60million (£51m, $68m) for Mbeumo, but the north London club hope to negotiate a lower fee.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Gittens’s price-tag is slightly lower than Mbeumo’s, but only by a few million.

We also understand that Lookman would cost just over €60million (£51m, $68m).

