Arsenal have received a HUGE boost with Bukayo Saka putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract that sees him become the club’s best-paid player, a reliable source has revealed.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the Gunners’ best players and is a key reason why they sit top of the Premier League table, having notched nine goal contributions in 22 league appearances so far.

Saka is one of the Premier League’s superstars and looks set to play a leading role at the World Cup with England. Mikel Arteta has praised the winger repeatedly and will be delighted to see him commit his future to the London side.

As per journalist for the BBC, Sami Mokbel, Saka has signed a five-year deal with Arsenal, through to 2031. Talks had been ongoing for over a year, and he had verbally agreed to the extension in January.

The contract is now set to be officially announced.

Mokbel confirms that Saka will receive a wage of over £300,000 per week, which makes him Arsenal’s highest earner, surpassing Kai Havertz, who is reported to earn £280,000 per week.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, reported in December that Saka would be earning over £300,000 per week. That has now come to fruition and comes as a major boost to Arsenal as they head into the crucial phase of the season.

Andrea Berta deserves praise for Bukayo Saka breakthrough

As we also reported at the time, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is understood to have played a crucial role in negotiations.

Berta has made some big breakthroughs since joining the club last March, having worked very hard to tie down current squad members, including William Saliba, Gabriel, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

But securing Saka’s future is arguably his biggest coup yet, as interest in the winger was almost certain to ramp up if he hadn’t put pen to paper before the end of this season.

European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with Saka previously, but the England star has always prioritised staying with Arsenal.

His focus is now fully on helping the Gunners win their first Premier League title since 2003, and fighting for honours on other fronts, too.

Arsenal are on track to clinch the title but Manchester City recently closed the gap on the leaders to just four points, so the season is far from over.

Arteta’s side face bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow night before playing rivals Tottenham Hotspur in what could be a fiery North London derby on Hotspur Way.

