Arsenal must tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract immediately according to one pundit, who also admitted the complete opposite could happen.

The Gunners have made a bad habit of letting players run their contracts down making no money from their exits in recent years. Indeed, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil fit into that category following their recent departures.

Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are among other players who have also left Arsenal for nothing in recent seasons.

What’s more, this campaign has proved no different. Striker duo Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are into the final six months of their contracts and look likely to leave as free agents in the summer.

As such, attention is now turning to what could happen over star Gunners forward Saka. The 20-year-old England international’s contract runs out in 2024. Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly showing interest in the forward.

According to former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips, Arsenal and owner Stan Kroenke should therefore make tying the forward down a major transfer priority. Nevertheless, the pundit admitted he would not feel surprised if the Gunners let the situation drag on.

“That would just be typical Arsenal, wouldn’t it?” Phillips told Football Insider.

“He’s got 18 months left and they’ll probably let it drag all the way through.

“I’d get him signed up now if I was Arteta. I’d be onto the board telling them to get him tied down to a four, five-year deal.

“He’s one of their best players, if not the best player. It’s as simple as that.”

Indeed, Saka has scored seven goals and assisted four others in 26 games in all competitions this season.

The 14-cap Three Lions star is in impressive Premier League form, following four goals and two assists in his past six matches.

Arsenal eyeing new Saka contract

Reports have claimed that Arsenal have duly made a new contract for Saka a top priority.

Head of football operations Richard Garlick reportedly has the task of negotiating the deal.

Saka has already netted more times this campaign than he did in the whole of last season.

And he has risen his profile further after his starring role at Euro 2020, his first major tournament with England.