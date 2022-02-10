Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club will start talks with Bukayo Saka and his camp over a bumper new contract.

The 20-year-old has risen through the ranks to become a cornerstone of the Gunners team in recent seasons. While he made his debut under former manager Unai Emery, Saka has gone to the next level under Arteta.

Indeed, the forward is now also an England international with his first tournament under his belt.

But after two and a half seasons enjoying his form, the attention at Arsenal is now turning to his future. He has two and a half years left on the contract he signed in 2019 following his initial breakthrough.

And his performances have reportedly attracted the attention of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Some pundits have urged Arsenal not to let their negotiation mishaps of late carry on with Saka. The Gunners have let go of a host of talent for free in recent times. What’s more, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette now also in the final six months of their contracts.

With time on his hands, though, Arsenal boss Arteta has insisted that the club will soon begin talks with Saka.

“It is a conversation we are going to have with the player, then his agent, his family — [talks] which are going to be extremely important as well — so everybody is on board,” the manager told the Evening Standard.

“Obviously, our desire is to keep Bukayo as long as possible, because we are really happy. He is part of our club, our DNA, he is growing, he is maturing.

“His importance in the team is unquestionable and we want to keep our best talent, that’s for sure.”

Nevertheless, another report has revealed how Arsenal will struggle to keep Saka if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

And Saka has told Sky Sports of playing in Europe’s premier competition: “I think the Champions League creates so many special nights and it’s a dream for me still to experience one of them and hopefully many more of them.”

Saka contract part of Arsenal attacking issue

Saka’s priority contract situation forms part of the problems that have plagued Arsenal’s attack in recent months.

They could yet lose Nketiah and Lacazette, who do not look likely to sign new contracts.

And they have already lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international fell out with Arteta and sealed a free transfer to Barcelona in January.

As such, Arsenal could be three attacking players down at the end of the season.

They tried to get a new striker in in January, but that task has become an urgent priority for the summer.

For now, Saka and Arsenal have time on their hands to avoid the player getting into the same contractual problems as some of his colleagues.