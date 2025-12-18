Bukayo Saka is poised to sign a major new contract at Arsenal

Arsenal are gearing up to deliver a huge Christmas gift to their fans by announcing a mega new contract for Bukayo Saka, we can reveal.

High-ranking Arsenal sources have confirmed to us that talks between sporting director Andrea Berta and Saka’s camp have been going ‘smoothly’ in December, and there is little left to finalise on his new long-term deal. We are told that an initial agreement with Saka is in place on a deal that will run to 2031.

“Things are going well, talks have gone smoothly and it is understood that Bukayo is ready to sign,” the source told us.

Saka’s new deal will see him become the club’s first £300,000-a-week player in their history.

Berta has enjoyed an outstanding 2025 since joining the club in March, having worked very hard to tie down current squad members including William Saliba, Gabriel, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Now Saka is set to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club.

Saka will not be the only senior squad member enjoying fresh terms heading into the New Year. We can confirm that Berta is advancing in talks with defensive star Jurrien Timber, who is set to be rewarded for his outstanding form this season.

There has also been initial contact with the camps of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice ahead of new deals in 2026.

In November, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arsenal were ‘getting closer’ to agreeing fresh terms with Saka, and we can confirm that the winger is now poised to sign.

David Ornstein added that ‘some of the biggest clubs in the world’ would pursue Saka if it emerged he might leave the Emirates. But potential suitors are aware that the 24-year-old is loving life at Arsenal and is not looking to leave.

READ NEXT: Arsenal chase deal for Real Madrid star just handed debut by Alonso; Arteta has four like him in squad already

Arsenal news: Winger decision; double Serie A move

Meanwhile, Arsenal have identified four elite wingers who could potentially replace Gabriel Martinelli in the future, as per reports.

The list includes Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo and Kenan Yildiz of Juventus.

Yildiz is not the only Serie A star Arsenal are keen on, as they are reportedly ‘very interested’ in an AC Milan stopper, too.