Bukayo Saka replacement: Seven top-class wingers Arsenal could sign in January after injury setback

TT looks at seven potential Bukayo Saka replacements at Arsenal

Arsenal may enter the market for a new forward in the January transfer window as they look to maintain their Premier League title challenge.

Bukayo Saka is facing a spell on the sidelines after having surgery on his injured hamstring and they don’t have an experienced like-for-like replacement for the winger.

“We are prepared if we need to do something, we’re capable of doing something, but then that transfer window is very tricky and difficult to control,” Mikel Arteta said. “The opportunities are very limited but we’ll be there.”

We’ve taken a look at seven potential targets who can fill in for Saka immediately and also provide him with competition when he returns to full fitness.

Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo helped Brentford win the Championship play-off final in 2020/21 and has since established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

He recently showcased his abilities in their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal, finding the back of the net with a clever left-footed finish past David Raya.

The Cameroon international now has 13 Premier League goals in 2024/25, making him the joint-third top goalscorer in the division.

“He’s added another layer this year,” Brentford manager Thomas Frank said. “I’m convinced one day he’ll play for a bigger club. I’d definitely buy him if I were at a bigger club.”

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all been credited with an interest in the forward, who is valued in the region of £50million.

Mohammed Kudus

After selling Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal worth £105million in the summer of 2023, West Ham United used some of that money to sign Kudus from Ajax.

The 24-year-old has registered 17 goals and eight assists in 62 appearances for the Hammers and could now follow in Rice’s footsteps.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks and reportedly wants to join a side that can offer Champions League football.

The Ghana international does have a £85million release clause in his contract, although it won’t become active until the summer transfer window.

Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and Semenyo has been one of the standout performers for Andoni Iraola’s side.

He has registered seven direct goal contributions in the Premier League in 2024/25, including goals against both Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham but the Gunners may have an advantage in the race for his signature.

“I am an Arsenal fan,” he told The Athletic. “I don’t conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it.”

Asked whether joining a club like Arsenal is his overall dream, Semenyo continued: “Yeah, any team that plays Champions League, Europa [League]…that’s the aim.

“I know that’s not going to come with a click of my fingers, it’s going to take some time. It’s going to take goals. It’s going to take a lot of consistent performances. But I’ve worked all my life for that and I’m just going to continue working hard. That’s my mentality.”

Nico Williams

Williams is widely regarded as one of the best young players in Europe following his exceptional 2023/24 campaign for both club and country.

The winger registered eight goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao and produced a Man of the Match performance in their Copa del Rey final win.

He also played an instrumental role in Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024, scoring the opening goal in the side’s 2-1 win over England in the final.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs recently revealed that the 22-year-old is one of the top targets for the Gunners.

He has a €58million (£48m/$59.5m) release clause in his contract and it can be triggered in the January transfer window.

Leroy Sane

Sane has now entered the final six months of his contract at Bayern Munich and could be available for a cut-price fee in the January transfer window.

The Germany international has been linked with a return to the Premier League, having spent four years at Manchester City between 2016 and 2020.

A move to Arsenal would see him reunite with Arteta, who worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant before taking over at the Emirates.

“It was great,” Sane said when asked about Arteta. “I was pleased to work with him because he actually really helped me at City. We had a lot of individual talks about how I can improve, strengths, my weaknesses, we worked a lot.

“I made huge improvements under him, he gave that to me. I still keep that in my mind and put that in my game – positioning, how to behave in certain positions. I’m thankful.”

Kingsley Coman

Alongside Sane, Arsenal have also been linked with his Bayern Munich teammate Kingsley Coman.

According to online reports in England, they will make a move to sign the winger for the second half of the season if the Bundesliga side are willing to sanction a loan departure.

He has played a bit-part role under Vincent Kompany this season, making nine starts and 10 substitute appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has predominantly featured on the left-hand side of attack during his career but has also made 123 appearances for Bayern on the right wing, registering 22 goals and 27 assists along the way.

His versatility would allow him to cover for Saka before switching back to the left wing once the England international returns from his injury.

Takefusa Kubo

Having bought Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window, Arsenal could now launch another raid on the La Liga side.

They have reportedly sent scouts to watch Kubo, who has a €60million (£49.7m / €64m) release clause in his contract.

The Japan international joined Sociedad from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and has gone from strength to strength in the last two-and-a-half years.

He has four goals and two assists in all competitions this season and has won a lot of plaudits for his impressive performances in La Liga.

“Trust me, Kubo is a world-class player,” former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said. “With and without the ball, he’s top top level.”

