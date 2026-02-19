Bukayo Saka slammed over reaction to complete Arsenal collapse at Wolves: ‘It’s not right’

Arsenal skipper for the night, Bukayo Saka, has been criticised for his reaction to he 2-2 draw at bottom club Wolves on Wednesday evening, a result that could end up being pivotal in the Premier League title race.

The home side gained just their 10th point of the season at Molineux as they came from 2-0 down to grab a 94th-minute equaliser, after goals with Saka and Piero Hincapie looked to have sealed the Gunners another three points in their surge towards a first top-flight title success in more than 20 years.

The result means second-placed Manchester City can close to within two points of Arsenal, if they beat Newcastle on Saturday evening, with the Gunners already being accused of crumbling again in their bid for the top prize in English football.

Speaking after the game, when asked what the mood in the dressing room was, Saka told Sky Sports: “It’s very flat. I’m very disappointed with the result and especially how we played in the second half, it’s far from the level that we’ve set this season.

“It’s time for us to reflect on the few performances and just fix the issues immediately so we can get back to winning games and going on a run and build momentum because we’ve lost that a bit right now.”

Asked whether he and his teammates were “feeling the pressure” on the title race, Saka, who on Tuesday signed a lucrative new contract with Arsenal, added: “No, I don’t think about all of that. I just think we need to just get back to our level, just do the basics right. And we’ve got more than enough quality in this team to win games, especially the games where we’ve been dropping points recently.

“We just need to fix that and that’s all our focus is right now.”

Arsenal legend Martin Keown actually agreed with everything Saka said, telling Premier League Productions: “I can’t disagree with anything that he’s saying but what he’s also saying is they’re not giving up.

“I think he will be giving more in his next performances because they have to stand up.”

However, former England boss Hoddle criticised Saka’s interview, saying: “That’s interesting, that, because he was the skipper tonight.

“For me, he was very honest, very honest there saying they need to do better… blah blah blah. But his demeanour for me wasn’t right.

“Your demeanour needs to be a little bit more up, he was very flat, very flat.”

Now or never for crumbling Arsenal

Discussing whether Arsenal are wobbling again in the title race, as they have done in previous seasons, Hoddle added: “I look at Arsenal against Brentford and Wolves and I just feel they’re starting to doubt themselves.

“A few months ago they weren’t doing that, they were authoritative and were saying, “we’re Arsenal and we’re going to win the title”.

“But they’re doubting themselves and now they’re under pressure and it’s all about the mentality, they need to be strong and together to come again.

“It’s not a crossroads for Arsenal but they need to start again, go again. They’ve got to go again but there’s a doubt in their minds now, there’s definitely a doubt and they’ve got a huge couple of games ahead for them.

“Unless they get a result at the weekend they will be in trouble.”

The Gunners do have the perfect opportunity to steady the ship when they head to relegation-threatened north London rivals Tottenham on Sunday, with Spurs now being led by former Juventus boss Igor Tudor after they sacked Thomas Frank last week.

