Bukayo Saka can break the recent Arsenal mould of players running down their contracts and leaving for nothing, one pundit has said.

The Gunners have indeed made a bad habit of letting some of their best players enter precarious contractual positions. Aaron Ramsey is one particular highlight in that cycle, but he is not the only one.

In fact, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are among the others who have left for nothing in recent times.

What’s more, Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are on course to do the same. They have entered the final six months of their deals, but extensions look unlikely at this point.

As a result, there is mounting concern at Arsenal over letting England winger Saka go the same way. The 20-year-old has two and a half years left on his deal and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club will hold talks with the player.

The new discussions are more crucial amid Saka’s transfer links with Liverpool and Manchester City of late.

According to Gabriel Agbonlahor, though, Arsenal can stop the rot by tying Saka to bumper new terms.

The pundit told Football Insider: “The difference with Saka is, he’s been there since he was a kid and he’s still young.

“It’s not like he’s 25 or 26, he’s still very young and has a lot of time to get into the Champions League with Arsenal.

“Arsenal shouldn’t really worry about Saka. He’s at the right club, he broke into the England squad playing for Arsenal so, from what I know, I don’t see him wanting to leave.”

Saka has outlined his vision of playing in the Champions League. Still, he has yet to taste Europe’s premier competition since breaking through with Arsenal.

The north London club are nevertheless fighting for a top-four Premier League finish. They are up against the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

Saka represents shining Arsenal future

It is imperative that Arsenal tie Saka down to a new deal.

Not only is he a cornerstone of Arteta’s current team, he represents the long-term at only 20 years of age.

Arsenal have already shook up their attacking ranks by exiling and then shipping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off to Barcelona.

If Nketiah and Lacazette leave as free agents in the summer, Saka will become a more senior star.

Arsenal are reportedly planning a bumper new attacking signing this summer, but Saka will no doubt remain a vital part of the team.