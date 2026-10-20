Arsenal ‘passenger’ told he gets too much ‘grace’ from Arteta – ‘His position is being questioned’

Carlton Cole believes an elite Arsenal star has become a ‘passenger’ in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI and that his place would be in question if it were not for clear favouritism from the Gunners boss.

Saka came out firing at the start of the campaign, scoring three goals in his first four matches in all competitions, but his form has tailed off since.

And while he notched a goal and assist in the Champions League win over Lille, the England attacker was criticised for his display against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Indeed, former Chelsea striker Cole claimed that the 25-year-old is getting too much leniency from his boss and that Saka‘s place in the starting XI should now be up for debate.

“We have to look at Saka, I’m not sure man, he’s not doing it,” Cole said on The Dressing Room Podcast.

“I think he’s a little bit of a passenger at the minute and I hope that he does come good but he’s not quite there right now.

“I want him to do well and prove the haters wrong but his position is being questioned right now.”

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Cole pushing the case for Dowman

Cole continued: “You have Max Dowman and as they, if you’re good enough you are old enough. He’s probably looking at people on the bench, thinking ‘How am I not getting on and playing’ because he can glide past players.

“That No10 role is even his position as well, so he comes on the right but I think he’s better in the middle.

“But Saka gets grace all the time and I think it’s unfair on the other players because every other player gets called off by the gaffer.”

Elsewhere, Cole also challenged Eberechi Eze to up his levels after he was hooked at half-time for eventual matchwinner Noni Madueke at Forest.

“Eze, it’s just not working out for him,” Cole added.

“I love watching him play when he’s given the freedom to do what he wants to do. But when you look at his goals, they are never really from the wings; they are down the centre of the pitch.

“I know he’s got to drift in from the left but finding that balance [is tricky]. When Noni came on, he started getting the ball and started dribbling because he’s really the only one who can beat a man down the outside so that is where Noni trumps him in that position.

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“But that’s not really his position – Odegaard’s position is his position. So that is his conundrum that he has got to figure out quite quickly but I’ve got faith in him.

“He’ll get the hang of it, but if you’re going to be in a Championship-winning team these are the types of challenges you have to overcome to be a top, top player.”