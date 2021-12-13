Arsenal captaincy candidate passes test with Aubameyang call expected

A moment during Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Southampton has highlighted the captaincy potential of Martin Odegaard amid ongoing speculation Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be stripped of the title.

Aubameyang was left out of Arsenal’s squad to face Southampton on Saturday due to a disciplinary breach. Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped on the root of the problem – both before and after the match.

However, the Athletic later revealed Aubameyang had been axed after reporting late following a trip abroad.

The outlet insisted Aubameyang was authorised to make the journey, though he ‘returned later than agreed’. That then had ‘implications’ for the club’s Covid-19 protocols.

That incident is somewhat similar to the one that saw Aubameyang dropped for the north London derby with Tottenham in March.

On that occasion, the Gabon marksman reported late for the crunch clash. The Athletic’s article at the time stated it was not the first time he had reported late that season.

Whether this incident proves to be the final straw for Arteta, only time will tell. Even if Aubameyang is offered a reprieve, speculation is rife he could be stripped of the captaincy.

If so, he would become the second successive Gunners skipper to lose the role after Granit Xhaka’s infamous antics against Crystal Palace in 2019.

Odegaard to replace Aubameyang?

With such a young squad at Arteta’s disposal, there are a relative lack of experienced heads suitable to take the armband. Nonetheless, the Mirror point to Martin Odegaard as one man who could take the mantle.

Odegaard is already the captain of Norway and a particular moment during their victory over Southampton highlighted his leadership qualities.

The Mirror note Odegaard’s awareness prevented a dangerous Saints attack when a number of his teammates switched off.

Arsenal targetting Wijnaldum, Richarlison Their improvements need to be made further up the field, and these two targets show they clearly understand that.

Following an injury to Armando Broja, several Gunners stars walked toward the technical area. Southampton sought to take advantage and restart the game quickly, but Odegaard was alive to the situation.

The Norwegian began shouting at teammates to switch on and take up their proper positions, helping to prevent what could have been an embarrassing moment.

Arsenal urged to snap up “real leader”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been told to do all in their power to secure the January signing of Georginio Wijnaldum as he would prove a “real leader” and a true difference maker.

The ex-Liverpool favourite’s move to PSG has not worked out as planned with game-time at a premium. Indeed, our exclusive highlighted the posibility of Wijnaldum returning to the Premier League.

Now, speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills reckons Wijnaldum can prove a difference-maker to their midfield.

“If you could get him it would be a fantastic signing,” Mills said.

“Why wouldn’t you take him? He’s proven that he’s a really good player with experience of winning things. He could make a real difference to that midfielder. If you could get him it would be a fantastic signing and a real leader.

“Even if it’s on loan until the end of the season, I think it would be a good signing.”

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘struggling’ as Chelsea, RB Leipzig look to sign in-form starlet