Gary Neville slams Arsenal ‘nonsense’ on ‘desperate day for Kepa’ – ‘Don’t fancy it’

Gary Neville criticised Arsenal’s style of play after their League Cup final defeat to Manchester City, while questions have also been asked of Mikel Arteta’s decision to play Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of David Raya.

Both teams placed trust in their backup goalkeepers, with Kepa being selected instead of Raya and James Trafford in ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, the two keepers had vastly different fortunes at Wembley, as Man City won 2-0 to lift the League Cup for the fifth time under Pep Guardiola.

Trafford pulled off a brilliant triple save to deny Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka in just the seventh minute.

In contrast, Kepa gave City the lead in the 60th minute when he failed to catch a Rayan Cherki cross, allowing Nico O’Reilly to head into an open goal.

O’Reilly was the difference-maker, scoring a second header just four minutes later after good work from Rodri and Matheus Nunes down the right flank.

Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Jesus both hit the woodwork for Arsenal, but the Gunners could not kickstart a comeback.

On co-commentary for Sky Sports, Neville slammed Arsenal’s ‘nonsense’ style of inviting pressure from City by playing around the back far too much.

“Keepers need to stop putting their foot on the ball for 35 seconds,” he said. “You’re telling your opponents you have no intensity.”

The pundit added: “Arsenal have lost the game in their own six-yard box, doing this. You just encourage City.

“Games like this, you’re just sending signals to each other. City will be thinking, ‘they don’t fancy it as much in this second half, we’re gonna go for it.'”

At full-time, Neville suggested the final result could have an impact on the Premier League title race.

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Man City land ‘major blow’ amid title chase

“They’ve landed a major blow today, Manchester City,” he said. “Not just today – winning this final, Pep Guardiola a five-time champion of this trophy, what a day for Nico O’Reilly – but the impact it might have.

“City needed something to lift them up towards the run-in and they’ve just got it. Arsenal now must try and recover.

“Guardiola, he’ll be so proud. His team have delivered.

“A desperate day for Kepa, Gyokeres and co. But they’ve got time to recover, and Arteta has got a big, big job to do now in these coming weeks.”

Jamie Redknapp, meanwhile, said it was a ‘monumental error’ from Arteta to leave Raya out for Kepa, given the latter’s big mistake.

More and more managers are following Guardiola’s lead by placing their trust in backup keepers for an entire cup run, even in the latter stages such as the final.

But Kepa’s error shows exactly why coaches should stick with their very best starting eleven.

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