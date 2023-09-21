Carragher: Arsenal ‘will never’ win the PL with Ramsdale; Schmeichel blasts Arteta for creating ‘problem’

Jamie Carragher has brutally claimed that Arsenal will never win the Premier League with Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.

The former Liverpool man’s comments came after Mikel Arteta opted to start new signing David Raya ahead of the England international in the Gunner’s last two games.

Arteta’s decision to do so has sparked a furious debate over who should be Arsenal’s number one and whether rotating the goalkeeper position is good for the team.

Carragher believes that Raya is simply a better keeper than Ramsdale. However, former Manchester United shot-stopper Peter Schmeichel, who was also on punditry duties for CBS Sports, doesn’t agree.

“Do you think Raya is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale? Because I don’t,” Schmeichel asked Carragher.

Carragher then replied: “100 per cent (Raya is better). Arsenal will never win the league with Ramsdale in goal, no chance.”

“Ramsdale is playing for Arsenal and he can’t even get in the England team,” he added.

Ironically, Ramsdale started England’s last match – a friendly against Scotland – but Jordan Pickford is generally Gareth Southgate’s first choice.

Schmeichel: Arteta is creating a ‘problem’

Schmeichel claimed that Ramsdale’s involvement in the England team wasn’t relevant to the debate. He believes that the 25-year-old has had a positive impact on Arsenal since joining the club in 2021.

“That is a completely different debate and I don’t understand that,” Schmeichel responded. “But I think that he’s done tremendously well.

“I didn’t see this happening when he signed from Sheffield United. I honestly didn’t understand why Arsenal were spending that much money on Ramsdale because I didn’t see it.

“But what he’s done is he’s won me over. I think he’s a very, very consistent stable goalkeeper, he makes very very few mistakes.

“His actual goalkeeping, he’s done that fantastically. But what surprised me is how he plays with his feet and his distribution, taking part in play. I just don’t get why Arteta wants to create this problem.”

Ramsdale has made 83 appearances for Arsenal to date, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process.

Raya, on the other hand, signed on a season-long loan from Brentford (£3m loan fee) this summer. Arsenal have the option to make the move permanent for £27m at the end of the season.

As mentioned, he has started the Gunner’s last two games – against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, and against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday – keeping a clean sheet in both games.

It will be interesting to see if Arteta opts to use the Spaniard in the North London derby against Tottenham this Sunday.

