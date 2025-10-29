Carragher backs Arsenal ace to do what only three stars have done in Prem history

Jamie Carragher believes an Arsenal star can do what only three other players have done in the Premier League era, and what no Gunners man has done since 2012.

Arsenal are overwhelming favourites to lift their first Premier League title in over two decades. Neither of their main title challengers – Liverpool and Manchester City – look capable of putting up much of a fight.

The Reds have no answers on how to blend their expensive summer signings with those already in situ, while Man City are a one-man show in front of goal. And as we saw last time out in City’s clash with Aston Villa, if you stop Haaland, City don’t score.

Arsenal’s rock solid defence – which is unquestionably the best in the world right now – is underpinning their title charge.

The customary back four of Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori, with David Raya between the sticks, is proving far too strong for Premier League attacks to crack.

And according to Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, Arsenal have a player in Gabriel who can win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

Only three defenders have scooped that prize in the Premier League era – Mike McGrath (Aston Villa – 1992/93), John Terry (Chelsea – 2004/05) and Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool 2018/19).

What’s more, stars playing for Arsenal have only received the award on four occasions in the Premier League era, with Robin van Persie the last in 2011/12. Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry (twice) were the others.

“I think if Arsenal go on and win the league, right now, I think he’s the number one contender,” Carragher said earlier this week on Sky Sports.

“I look at those other three players (McGrath, Terry, Van Dijk), great players, all leaders for their clubs like Gabriel is.

“Actually John Terry is the only one to win the Premier League in the year he won the PFA Player of the Year award.

“But when you actually look at John Terry and Virgil van Dijk’s role, look at the goals.

“They’re not just big leaders at the back, the number of goals they get… and [Gabriel’s] record is actually far better than theirs when you look at those numbers.”

Gabriel the best centre-back in the world?

Speaking after Arsenal’s 4-0 thumping of Atletico Madrid last week – in which Gabriel scored, Gary Lineker said: “The first goal was Gabriel, and we had a little kind of mini-debate on the group chat that we have about where would Gabriel rank in terms of defenders in the world at the moment, central defenders. And I think we’d have him right up there.

“Now, he may not be the most silky on the ball compared with one or two other, perhaps playmaker-type central defenders, but we’re a bit old school, particularly Alan (Shearer) and me.

“When it comes to actually defending, and also threats in both ends, and he’s quick as well.

“I mean, it’s hard to think of any actually out and out better defender in world football.”

