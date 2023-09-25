Carragher urges £24m Arsenal man to quit in January; Liverpool legend branded ‘a disgrace’ by player’s dad

Arsenal have been told by Jamie Carragher they will need to cash in on Aaron Ramsdale in the January window – but the Sky Sports pundit’s comments in the Gunners’ 2-2 draw against Tottenham has provoked an angry response from the goalkeeper’s father.

Ramsdale has been usurped as Arsenal’s No 1 by David Raya, who moved to the Gunners on an initial season’s loan with a view to a permanent move next summer.

And while Ramsdale had done little wrong, Raya has not looked back since Mikel Arteta’s decision to give him the gloves in their 1-0 win over Everton in the first game after the international break.

Indeed, Raya has been virtually faultless with many observers claiming his place in the side can help take the Gunners on to the next level.

The situation Ramsdale finds himself in prompted Charles Watts to write for TEAMtalk about a situation he sees an unsustainable.

Now Carragher has suggested Ramsdale will have to move on in January with the Sky Sports pundit claiming a move would be in everyone’s best interests.

“I think he will be [leaving in January], if he got an opportunity at a decent club and Arsenal were happy with that,” Carragher said. “I think Arsenal will be looking at it and thinking they could get a few quid for him.

“You never have two goalkeepers at the same level at a club, especially top keepers. Normally when that happens, it is because they are both not good enough and you can’t decide who you should be picking.”

Carragher branded a ‘disgrace’ by angry father of Aaron Ramsdale

An Arsenal departure in January is also being tipped up by Gabriel Agbonlahor with the former Aston Villa man unable to see any other outcome than Ramsdale looking to move on.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “I don’t see goalkeepers at Ramsdale’s age accepting being number two. He’s going to have to move because Raya will be the number one from now on.

“[Dean] Henderson had to move from Man United, and this is the same. It’ll be frustrating for Ramsdale because he hasn’t made any real mistakes in an Arsenal shirt.

“He’ll be thinking ‘How’s this happened?’ Out of nowhere, he’s lost his shirt. If he’s not playing, and [Jordan] Pickford, Henderson, [Sam] Johnstone all are – he could miss out on the Euros.”

Ramsdale, however, has taken his omission from the Arsenal side like a true professional. It certainly can’t be easy for a player used to regular football suddenly finding himself dropping to the bench.

And after witnessing Raya make a sublime save to keep out a James Maddison effort in Sunday’s North London derby, Ramsdale’s reaction on the bench, when he was seen warmly applauding the save, drew a sarcastic comment from Carragher.

“You know when someone loses the Oscar and they’re clapping and smiling for the other person….?” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I was laughing when I saw that. He’ll be absolutely devastated.”

That observation, however, drew an angry response from Ramsdale father, who feels Carragher’s comments were unnecessary.

“You are a Disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has,” he wrote on X.

Ramsdale could be back in the Arsenal team on Wednesday night when the Gunners make the short journey across London to take on Brentford in the Carabao Cup third round.

