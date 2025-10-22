Carragher forced into humbling U-turn on Arsenal as trophy prediction made

Jamie Carragher has been made to eat his words about Arsenal and their Champions League pedigree

Jamie Carragher has rowed back on a bold statement he previously made about Arsenal and now believes the Gunners could break their duck THIS SEASON.

Arsenal are a force to be reckoned with right now and it all begins with their watertight defence. The Gunners have conceded just three goals in 12 matches across all competitions this term. Most weeks, Arsenal need to score just once to guarantee all three points.

The Gunners look destined to lift major silverware for the first time since winning the FA Cup in 2020. However, for many Arsenal fans, a League Cup or FA Cup won’t do.

The Emirates Stadium faithful want one of the two biggest trophies – the Premier League or Champions League. And after splashing the cash to add the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres to an already stacked squad, the board have backed Mikel Arteta in a big way.

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, previously went on record to state Arsenal will never win the Champions League.

The Gunners never won the European Cup in its old guise and have made just one final in the Champions League era, losing to Barcelona in 2006.

Yet after watching Arsenal dismantle Atletico Madrid 4-0 on Tuesday night – in which they kept their third successive clean sheet in the competition – Carragher has changed his tune.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher said: “Right now, I think Arsenal and Bayern are the two most impressive teams I’ve seen when you look at their performances domestically and what they’re doing in the Champions League.

“I’ve said before on this show that I’ve never had Arsenal down as a Champions League club. I know that might sound obvious because they’ve never won it before, but I’ve always thought there’s something about them that doesn’t connect, they’ve never really gone close.

“Thierry’s [Arsenal] team was the best team I ever played against in the Premier League and even that team didn’t come close enough to winning the Champions League. It wasn’t that team that got to the Champions League final.

“I do look at this team now and see how strong they are defensively. My Liverpool team that won the Champions League [in 2005] were not a great team attacking-wise, but we were strong defensively.

“That always gives you a chance, especially when you get to the knockout stages and the two-legged ties. If you’re strong defensively you’ve always got a chance.

“So, yeah, I see Arsenal as one of the four or five teams that can win this competition.”

