Jamie Carragher has stated he does not currently back Arsenal to win the Premier League title as they “need an upgrade” up top, with one of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli or Kai Havertz to be replaced.

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League. They are four points behind Chelsea in second and six behind Liverpool at the summit, though the Reds have a game in hand after their match with Everton was postponed of late.

The Gunners have become accustomed with fighting for the Premier League title, having finished second in both of the last two seasons, Manchester City beating them to the title both times.

Though former Liverpool defender Carragher does not feel Arsenal are genuine contenders until they address their forward line.

“I’ve always felt when I speak about Arsenal, I’ve never backed them to win the title, and the reason being I always felt they were an attacker short. I don’t necessarily think it’s a striker.

“On that left side they need an upgrade, whether that’s Martinelli or Trossard and Havertz up front. You think of those three players in two positions, they need something more than that, whether that’s through the middle or wide left.”

Arsenal’s attacking lineup

Of the last four Premier League games, Havertz has been picked by Mikel Arteta in every one, and has scored once and assisted once.

Trossard and Martinelli, meanwhile, have started two games each in that run out from the left. Trossard scored and assisted against West Ham, while Martinelli has had no impact in those games.

But the fact they have been swapped out suggests neither man is higher in Arteta’s estimations. They have both played together at times, too, with Havertz dropped.

As such, it seems Arsenal could indeed do with another option to up the level of the existing attackers, who could swap in for any one of them.

Arsenal round-up: PSG striker raid possible

Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani is one to watch for the Gunners in the January window, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Another potential striker raid is on Spartak Moscow, who own the Russian Premier League’s top scorer Manfred Ugalde, and his 15 goals so far have caught the eye of the London outfit, among other clubs.

Meanwhile, attacking-midfielder Dani Olmo is being eyed by the Gunners, as Barcelona could fail to register him for the second half of the season, meaning he’ll be available for free just months after being signed.

And Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out a move for Kieran Tierney at Celtic, after TEAMtalk confirmed the Arsenal left-back would be willing to head back to his old stomping ground.

Arsenal’s top scorers

Arsenal have shared the goals out this season, but have no outstanding member of their attack.

In the Premier League, Havertz and Bukayo Saka have both scored five goals.

Below them are Trossard, Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes with three each.

That a defender has scored the same amount as two of the attackers suggests reinforcements could certainly be used up top.