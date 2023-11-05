Jamie Carragher has claimed the goalkeeper situation at Arsenal has become a ‘massive problem for Mikel Arteta’, since David Raya is ‘absolutely all over the place’ – but Aaron Ramsdale is not good enough either.

Arteta made the bold decision to bring a new goalkeeper in at Arsenal this summer, despite Ramsdale being their regular starter when they finished as runners-up in the Premier League last season. The theory was that Raya would come in to rotate with Ramsdale after his loan addition from Brentford, but he has been keeping his place despite some questionable performances.

Game-changing errors were on show from Raya when Arsenal lost to Newcastle United on Saturday, which was their first Premier League defeat of the season. Although the circumstances of the winning goal have caused controversy, Raya has been in the spotlight again too.

In a brutal assessment for Sky Sports, Carragher has explained how Arsenal never ‘moved the dial’ when updating their goalkeeping department over the summer.

And while many feel it was harsh for Ramsdale to be threatened for his role in the first place, Carragher has insisted he was up to the task of being a starter for a potential Premier League champion either.

But the main focus is on Raya after some repeated flaws were exposed, and Carragher believes he is quickly becoming a ‘huge problem’ for Arsenal.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I feel like I’m watching a different team. They’re more solid defensively, but they’re not as fluid and they’re creating as many chances.

“Have Arsenal got a centre-forward and a goalkeeper who can win you the league? I don’t think they have. When you think of vital positions where teams win leagues, it’s in both boxes.

“It wasn’t a mistake as such to replace Aaron Ramsdale, as Ramsdale wasn’t going to win you the league. But the guy he’s chosen right now to come in is absolutely all over the place.

“I think bringing in Declan Rice has improved them but they’ve not moved the dial with the goalkeeper.

“They don’t seem as fluid, and it’s not just about the players they’ve brought in. The ones who were playing out of their skin last season are not quite firing this season.”

Arteta now has ‘massive problem’ on his hands

Carragher continued: “Don’t let it get lost in all the VAR stuff of the Arsenal goalkeeper again making another mistake. This is now a massive problem for Mikel Arteta. This is a huge problem.

“He’s made the same mistake he made as he did a couple of weeks ago against Chelsea. He got away with it against Sevilla, but he’s not got away with it here.

“The goalkeeper just keeps edging and edging forward. When the ball leaves Willock’s foot again, the goalkeeper is outside his near post. This is a recurring theme with this goalkeeper.

“Then he finds himself out of position, he can’t then reach, and it has a knock-on effect on the foul. I think Gabriel is stooping as he thinks the ball is going to evade the goalkeeper.

“The talk will be about VAR, everyone will be talking about it, but Raya is a huge problem.”

Arsenal have the option to buy Raya after his loan spell from Brentford and, as things stand, it is still expected to be one of the first bits of business they address in 2024.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Ramsdale is open to leaving Arsenal in 2024 to protect his chances of pushing for an England space.