Arsenal are considering an approach for an RB Leipzig midfielder worth €40m (£34.2m), according to reports.

The Gunners improved Mikel Arteta’s options in the centre of the park with two major signings in the summer. Albert Sambi Lokonga was brought in from Anderlecht for £17.2m, while Martin Odegaard saw his loan move made permanent.

Lokonga is seen as Thomas Partey’s long-term partner in midfield. They should provide plenty of protection to the defence over the next few seasons at least.

Arteta also has Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny in his squad. However, Switzerland skipper Xhaka has been out for the last five Premier League matches with a knee injury. He is stepping up his recovery and could return in December. Elneny, meanwhile, is closing in on a January switch to Galatasaray.

Odegaard is becoming an integral player for Arsenal as he effectively links midfield with attack. A fruitful partnership with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe could be key if Arsenal are to return to European competition.

Despite the strong options in north London, the Gunners are still looking at where they can improve. Sport Witness, citing reports in the German press, state that Tyler Adams is a target.

He is a 22-year-old defensive midfielder who represents RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga. A full USA international, Adams has seen his stock rise considerably over the past few years.

The report simply reveals Arsenal’s ‘interest’ in the star, although it does not provide much more detail than that. It seems technical director Edu Gaspar is considering whether to bid for him next summer.

Leipzig are protected by a €40m release clause in Adams’ contract. They are open to a sale as it fits their business model, but only for the right price.

Big-name players such as Timo Werner and Ibrahima Konate have left the German outfit for Premier League clubs in recent years.

Arsenal left ’embarrassed’ in striker pursuit

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been left red-faced as they look to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

The Serbian has been putting up Erling Haaland-like numbers in Italy. He is already on ten goals from 13 matches this campaign.

CaughtOffside, citing reports coming out of Italy, state that Arsenal have tried to contact Vlahovic’s agent. However, they are yet to receive a reply.

The player’s representatives are keen for him to join a top Champions League club. Liverpool, Man City or Juventus could benefit from that stance.

