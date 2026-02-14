Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally determined to sign one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders in the summer of 2026, according to a report, which has claimed that the Gunners believe they will get a deal done, but there is stiff competition.

In William Saliba and Gabriel, Arsenal have two of the best centre-backs in the world, while Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera are able back-ups.

However, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta are well aware of the need to constantly make the squad better.

Moreover, Hincapie is only on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, with Arsenal having the option – not obligation – to make the deal permanent for £45millon (€51.7m, $61.3m) at the end of the season.

According to Sports Boom, Arteta has identified Castello Lukeba as Arsenal’s next major target.

The report has claimed that Arteta has picked out ‘Lukeba as a priority target to provide elite competition for Saliba and Gabriel’.

Arsenal are said to be ‘confident their sporting project can beat out competition’ for the 23-year-old France international central defender, who has been described in the report as the Bundesliga club’s ‘crown jewel’.

The release clause in Lukeba’s contract is €90million (£78.2m, $106.8m), but Leipzig could be open to selling the 23-year-old centre-back for €60m (£52.1m, $71.2m).

Lukeba has been on the books of RB Leipzig since the summer of 2023, when he joined from French club Lyon.

The 23-year-old has made 91 appearances for the German club so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

Which other clubs are interested in Castello Lukeba?

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on December 9, 2025, that Chelsea were planning to make a bid for Lukeba in the January transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Leipzig were willing to sell the defender for €60m (£52.1m, $71.2m) in January, and Sports Boom’s report indicates that the price will be the same in the summer of 2026.

We understand that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all monitoring the situation of Lukeba.

Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd and Madrid have been looking at the former Lyon star for a while.

Sports Boom, too, has reported interest from Madrid and Tottenham in the 23-year-old, adding that Aston Villa are also monitoring his situation.

