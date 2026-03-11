Arsenal enter talks to sign €70m ‘jewel’ as deal ‘agreed’

Arsenal have begun discussions for a top RB Leipzig star, while an Emirates exit has already been ‘agreed’, according to reports.

Leipzig has become a hunting ground for Europe’s elite, with Red Bull specialising in developing hugely talented young stars before selling them on for significant profit. The likes of Josko Gvardiol, Benjamin Sesko, Dominik Szoboszlai, Xavi Simons, Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo have all left Leipzig for €60million or more.

Arsenal could be the next club to benefit from Leipzig’s sale stance…

Arsenal eyeing yet more defensive signings

Mikel Arteta may already be able to use elite defenders such as William Saliba, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori, but Castello Lukeba could be the next to move to the Emirates.

French newspaper L’Equipe report that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ‘working on a deal’ for Lukeba, having ‘begun discussions’ for his signing ‘in recent weeks’.

The talks follow an Arsenal scout being impressed after being sent to watch the centre-back in February.

Leipzig value Lukeba at €60-70m (£52-60m). When Arsenal’s interest in the Frenchman was first revealed on February 14, a report described him as Leipzig’s ‘crown jewel’.

Lukeba has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea previously.

It is unclear exactly where Lukeba would fit into Arteta’s plans, given Arsenal are expected to sign loanee Piero Hincapie permanently this summer.

Frustrated star set to leave

Kepa Arrizabalaga is ‘tired’ with warming the bench for first-choice goalkeeper David Raya and has ‘asked’ Arteta to sanction his exit, as per reports in the Spanish press.

His next move to LaLiga outfit Villarreal has been ‘agreed’, with the transfer being described as a ‘done deal’.

There is no mention of how much Villarreal may have offered for the keeper.

This report has likely jumped the gun somewhat. Although, it would not be a surprise if Kepa pushes for a summer move.

The Spain international has made just nine appearances so far this season, all of which have come outside of the Premier League.

Gunners boost

Arsenal will no longer face competition from Real Madrid for the signing of German playmaker Julian Brandt, according to Defensa Central.

Brandt’s agents have ‘approached Madrid’ after it emerged that he will not be signing a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund.

But Madrid ‘do not want to sign’ Brandt, increasing Arsenal’s chances of potentially landing him.

We exclusively revealed earlier on Wednesday that Arsenal are planning a stunning double coup for Brandt and his German compatriot Leon Goretzka.

Like Brandt, Goretzka will depart Bayern Munich on a free transfer in the summer.