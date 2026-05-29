Cesc Fabregas’ Como are among the clubs pushing hardest to sign Ethan Nwaneri this summer, sources have told TEAMtalk, though the Italian side also face competition from up to five Premier League sides, who are also keen on a deal for the Arsenal record-breaker.

Sources indicate Como have made checks on the highly-rated 19-year-old – who holds the record as Arsenal’s youngest-ever player, having debuted at 15 years and 181 days old against Brentford in September 2022 – as Fabregas looks to continue attracting elite young talent to Italy following an impressive campaign that secured European qualification.

And with Fabregas looking to take his progressive side to the next level, TEAMtalk understands the ambitious Serie A outfit will use the lure of Champions League football next season to try and land the Arsenal youngster ahead of strong competition from within the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands Como would be open to discussing a variety of deal structures, including a loan move with an option to buy or a permanent transfer, as they assess the possibility of prising one of Arsenal’s brightest academy products away from North London.

Como are also preparing for the expected departure of prized asset Nico Paz, with Real Madrid set to activate their buy-back option for the Argentine playmaker this summer. TEAMtalk understands Nwaneri is viewed internally as one of the players capable of helping fill the void Paz’s return to Spain will leave.

Nwaneri’s future has become an increasingly intriguing situation ahead of the summer window amid growing uncertainty over his long-term role under Mikel Arteta.

The teenager remains hugely admired internally at Arsenal and is still viewed as one of the finest talents to emerge from Hale End in recent years. However, sources close to the player indicate concerns remain over the level of first-team opportunities likely to be available to him next season.

That uncertainty has alerted a number of clubs across both the Premier League and Europe, with interest in the England youth international continuing to intensify, meaning Como will not have a straightforward path to his signature, as sources can reveal…

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Ethan Nwaneri: Five Premier League clubs keen on Arsenal youngster

In addition to Como, TEAMtalk understands Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton are all among the clubs to have shown interest in Nwaneri, with those Premier League sides primarily exploring the possibility of a permanent deal.

Newcastle are understood to be long-term admirers of the attacking midfielder’s versatility and technical quality, while Villa and Everton are also closely monitoring developments as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

There is also substantial interest in a potential loan agreement from clubs eager to offer Nwaneri regular senior football and a more prominent role.

Newly-promoted Coventry City and Ipswich Town are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation and would welcome the opportunity to bring the youngster in on a temporary basis should Arsenal become open to that route.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are showing interest in Nwaneri as Bundesliga clubs continue to monitor elite English talent closely.

Dortmund, in particular, have tracked the teenager for several years and remain convinced he possesses the attributes to develop into a top-level attacking player with consistent senior exposure.

Despite still being only 19, Nwaneri is already regarded by many scouts and recruitment figures as one of the most naturally gifted young attacking players in Europe.

His ability to operate centrally or in wide areas, combined with his composure in possession and creativity in the final third, has made him an attractive option for a growing list of clubs searching for high-upside young talent this summer.

Arsenal now face an important decision over the midfielder’s future. While the Gunners remain reluctant to lose one of their most exciting academy graduates, the player’s desire for regular football and the mounting interest from across Europe mean fresh talks are expected in the coming weeks before any final decision is made.

The Premier League champions face a critical summer, and they may now have to move fast to secure the signing of one of their top targets amid claims Barcelona are poised with a gigantic offer of their own.

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