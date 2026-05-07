One pundit thinks Mikel Arteta should leave Jurrien Timber out of the Arsenal starting lineup for the Champions League final, though his backup, Ben White, has received savage criticism.

Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal saw Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Emirates on Tuesday night, booking their place in the final for the first time since 2006. It capped off a great couple of days for Arsenal, who were boosted by Manchester City dropping points to Everton in the Premier League title race on Monday.

Arteta’s men could make history by becoming the first side in Arsenal history to lift the Champions League trophy, and a sensational double involving a first league title since 2003-04 remains on.

It will be intriguing to see the starting eleven Arteta selects in Budapest. Kai Havertz will soon return from a muscle injury, but a series of strong performances mean Viktor Gyokeres is highly likely to start up front.

Arteta will have to choose between Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze in the No 10 role, while Timber is recovering from a groin issue that has kept him out since mid-March.

The right-back is aiming to get back to full fitness in time for the final on May 30, but it is a race against time.

Former West Ham United and Aston Villa star Nigel Reo-Coker has called Timber the ‘best right-back in the Premier League’ but questioned whether Arteta should select him for Arsenal’s date with destiny.

Reo-Coker said on CBS Sports (via Metro): “That’s a big call. He has been out for so long… are you going to put him straight in a Champions League final?

“Right about now, for players who are fit and playing with rhythm, I don’t think you can put Timber in now, with how long he’s been out for. I don’t think you could.

“He’s the best right-back in the Premier League, I’m not disputing the quality that he has.

“But now when you get to a Champions League final, you talk about momentum, fitness, players out there… it’s a big call that if he’s fit and available to put him in a Champions League final without playing games before.”

However, Troy Deeney took an opposing view.

“That’s wild,” he responded. “Yes [Timber should start] because he is their best player. You want your best players playing in the biggest games, that’s it.

“Remember Ben White got his backside handed to him against Sporting, got dropped and they put Cristhian Mosquera in? Mosquera got his backside handed to him, he got dropped.

“All they’ve been doing is keep changing the two. Timber is the number one.

“Do you know the one thing that tilts it in Timber’s favour? The Carabao Cup final.

“Arteta put Kepa Arrizabalaga in over David Raya. You try to be loyal and all of that but this is about getting the job done.

“If he gets injured in the game, you take him off and you bring Ben White or Mosquera in.”

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White ‘can’t tie Timber’s shoelaces’ – Sneijder

On Ziggo Sport, Wesley Sneijder savaged White’s chances of starting ahead of Timber if both players are fit.

“You have Timber in your squad, and you think, ‘that’s a good full-back, he’s going to help me’.

“Then he drops out for a long time and then you have to fit in White… Timber wouldn’t even let him tie his shoelaces,” Sneijder claimed.

We revealed on March 26 that Arsenal have reluctantly opened the door to White’s exit ahead of the summer.

Our sources state that Arsenal are pursuing a younger right-back to help provide Timber with cover and competition.

Tino Livramento and Ivan Fresneda are among five options to have been shortlisted.

Arsenal have held ‘positive talks’ over capturing one right-back in particular, a report has claimed.