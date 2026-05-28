Arsenal told ‘vulnerable’ PSG starter they must ‘isolate’ to win Champions League

Arsenal have been told the ‘feeble’ Paris Saint-Germain ‘weak link’ they need to target to win the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history on Saturday.

Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for the Premier League title last week when Bournemouth held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium. The Gunners had finished in second place three seasons in a row, but Mikel Arteta finally got the better of Pep Guardiola this time around.

Arsenal’s players have the chance to make themselves even bigger legends in north London by triumphing against PSG in Budapest this weekend.

It is the first time they have reached the Champions League final since 2006, when they were beaten by Barcelona.

PSG’s starting eleven is packed full of stars, including deadly attacking trio Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, plus dominant midfielders Joao Neves and Vitinha.

But former Arsenal goalkeeper Graham Stack thinks Matvey Safonov – who has usurped Lucas Chevalier as PSG’s No 1 this season – is a weak spot for the reigning champions.

“From what I’ve seen, I’m not being convinced,” Stack told Metro.

“There were moments over the two legs against Bayern where he showed signs of vulnerability, certainly when balls were coming in the box.

“I think he has got a mistake in him. From what I’ve seen, I think he’s one of the weakest links in that group.

“If I was Arsenal, I would be putting him under severe pressure, certainly from set plays, which Arsenal are very, very good at.

“So balls in the box, when he’s put under pressure, from what I’ve seen, he looks very, very vulnerable.

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Arsenal should target ‘feeble’ PSG keeper – Stack

“Physically, he doesn’t have a great presence either. When I look at him, he looks quite slim, and a bit lanky, and a bit feeble. And it doesn’t look like he’s got a great presence in the goal.

“So I would definitely try and isolate him and put him under pressure from set plays, and get the ball in the box as much as possible.”

Dangerous set-pieces are Arsenal’s speciality. Declan Rice is superb at whipping corners into the six-yard box, with Gabriel, William Saliba, Piero Hincapie and Mikel Merino are all threats in the air.

Arsenal have incredibly scored 22 goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) in the Premier League alone this term, so Arteta will be confident about his players causing havoc in Safonov’s box.

Arsenal are looking to build on their title triumph this summer, with Julian Alvarez a key target. Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether the Argentine will sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid.

Plus, Arsenal could steal a player valued at more than £100million from Manchester United’s grasp.