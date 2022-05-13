Arsenal, Tottenham join seven other clubs in chase for Argentine midfielder Charly Alcaraz

Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly joined seven other clubs chasing Charly Alcaraz, who has been dubbed the ‘next Lautaro Martinez’.

The Racing Club midfielder has been likened to his fellow countryman despite playing in a different position. Indeed, it’s purely down the fact that is set to swap Racing for a big European move, much like Martinez did.

Wolves, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and PSV are rumoured to be the other clubs keen on the 19-year-old talent.

Alcaraz currently has a contract up until 2026 and a release clause worth £20.5m. However, Marca states that Racing could accept a figure nearer to £16m.

The Argentine outfit sold Martinez to Inter in 2018 for what now looks like a bargain £22m. And the frontman has not disappointed, with 72 goals in 179 appearances for the Serie A giants.

As for Alcaraz, he is viewed as one of the most promising young talents in Latin America.

He has so far amassed a total of five goals and two assists in 17 matches for Racing this season. Alcaraz was originally promoted to their senior squad in 2020.

He has since registered eight goals and six assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.

One of Alcaraz’s top-selling points is his ability to play a number of midfield positions. Indeed, despite being comfortable playing centrally he can also play out wide.

Arsenal, Spurs on lookout for midfield talent

The north London duo, fresh from their volatile derby clash on Thursday night, are both on the lookout for younger talent.

Mikel Arteta’s basis for recently signing a new deal with the club is based around bringing in new young talent.

Indeed, the Arsenal chief wants a young, vibrant side playing without fear going forward, and Alcaraz fits the bill in that regard.

As for Tottenham, Antonio Conte is set for a major overhaul of his engine room.

Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are all set to leave in the summer. That will open the door to one or two new signings and although Alcaraz could be a work in progress, his qualities should eventually emerge and make him a first-team regular.