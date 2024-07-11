Arsenal chase 134-goal striker to replace transfer-listed star after triple blow

Arsenal are aiming to sign Dutch hitman Brian Brobbey after putting one of their own strikers up for sale, according to reports.

So far in this transfer window, Arsenal have let a host of youth players leave on free transfers, while also allowing Mohamed Elneny, Cedric Soares and Arthur Okonkwo to depart. The Gunners have made David Raya’s loan move from Brentford permanent for £27million, though they have yet to bring any new players in.

That will change over the coming weeks though, as Mikel Arteta – along with sporting director Edu – has identified centre-forward, central midfield and left-back as some of the first positions he wants to bolster.

Italy star Riccardo Calafiori is the first player who might walk through the door. Arsenal have sorted out personal terms with the versatile defender, who can operate as a left-back or centre-half. They are currently in negotiations with Bologna over a potential €50million (£42m) deal.

To improve the midfield, Edu could swoop for Spain ace Mikel Merino after learning that Martin Zubimendi will once again be staying at Real Sociedad.

Calafiori and Merino may be followed to Arsenal by Ajax star Brobbey, too. As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal hold serious interest in Brobbey as they look to land a new goalscorer.

Arsenal are aware that the three-time Netherlands international would love to join them this summer, having previously described the Gunners as a ‘beautiful club’.

Manchester United have been tipped to provide Arsenal with competition for Brobbey, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s move for Joshua Zirkzee will open the door for Edu to sign Brobbey.

Arsenal transfers: Brian Brobbey wanted

Arsenal are keeping tabs on several centre-forwards who can provide competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, with Brobbey an option they are firmly considering.

The 22-year-old, who has netted 134 goals in 241 matches in his career so far, is highly likely to replace Eddie Nketiah at the Emirates.

Arsenal have put Nketiah on the market due to the fact that Brobbey will push him further down the pecking order.

A host of Premier League sides have been linked with Nketiah, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

But the 25-year-old could instead go abroad in search of regular game time. On Wednesday it emerged that Marseille are interested in Nketiah amid uncertainty over their signing of Mason Greenwood from Man Utd.

As Nketiah is a graduate of the Arsenal academy, the fee gained from his sale would go down as pure profit on the club’s books.

Edu has been forced to identify Brobbey as a possible replacement for Nketiah after being handed several setbacks in his striker pursuit.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres will both be far too expensive to sign. Arsenal were very keen to land Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, only for him to pen a new contract with the German outfit.

Arsenal held talks over the prospective signing of Zirkzee, but they have since changed their mind and this has allowed Man Utd to close in on a deal.

While Zirkzee looks set to join Man Utd, Arsenal could soon launch a concrete offer for his Dutch compatriot Brobbey.

