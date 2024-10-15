Sevilla are reportedly looking to lower the option-to-buy fee they have in place with Arsenal for loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that Sevilla were eyeing up the Arsenal midfielder and sure enough, they got their man on a season-long loan deal soon after.

Reports suggested that, unlike Lokonga’s loans at Luton Town and Crystal Palace, this deal includes a purchase option – specifically in the region of €12million (£10m, $13.1m).

However, Estadio Deportivo reports that while that fee is correct, the La Liga team believe they can secure his services for a lower price.

The report adds the Spanish side – who have won the Europa League a record seven times – feel Arsenal ‘can be more open’ to negotiating this figure down, especially as his contract expires in just over 18 months.

DON’T MISS: Jurgen Klopp tipped to play big role in Arsenal beating trio of Prem rivals to lethal striker signing

Beginning of the end for Arsenal star Lokonga

Lokonga joined the Gunners from Anderlecht for £17.2m (€20.6m , $22.5m) and hopes were high the Belgium international would hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Despite just being 21, he captained the Belgian outfit in the second half of the 2020/21 season but he has never really settled at the Premier League team.

He has made just 39 appearances for the club and 26 have been in a starting role. But more often than not, he has been a backup option; regularly being an unused substitute for Mikel Arteta’s men.

On his bit-part role at the Gunners, he said earlier this month: “It was very difficult because all I wanted was to play. I think it was one of the most difficult moments of my career, although I learned a lot. Thanks to all that I am here today.”

TEAMtalk previously stated that Lokonga wasn’t in Arteta’s long-term plans, hence the exit route for him at Sevilla. He may have played his last game for Arsenal. But how much he goes for remains to be seen.

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye Serie A sensation

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Bologna striker Santiago Castro, who has slotted in nicely at the Serie A team following Joshua Zirkzee’s summer move to Manchester United.

However, the 20-year-old is also on the radar of Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

On the flip side, Barcelona are said to be in a race to sign Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey – who looks set to become a free agent next summer.

TEAMtalk understands the 31-year-old, who is also being tracked by Juventus, is unlikely to be offered an extension on his current £200,000 per week deal and that has alerted the attention of Barca.

Finally, we can reveal that Arsenal are trying to tie William Saliba down to a new, lucrative contract soon.

The France international, whose contract runs until 2027, has been credited with interest from Real Madrid and Arteta’s side want to keep him at the Emirates with this move.

GO DEEPER: Every Premier League club’s highest earners: Man City stars lead; Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal best-paid players revealed

IN FOCUS: Lokonga’s loan struggles

If Arsenal were hoping that loaning Lokonga out would help him to return as a better player, it hasn’t quite come to fruition yet.

He only made nine appearances during his first loan spell away at Crystal Palace before an injury-affected stint at Luton Town, where he fared better but still suffered the fate of relegation.

Similarly, injury has prevented the 6ft midfielder, who played 17 times for Luton last season, from really getting going at Sevilla – as he has only completed a full 90 minutes once in Spain.

Just before the international break, he experienced his first win with Sevilla upon his return as they beat local rivals Real Betis for the first time since February 2022. Lokonga – who has also had a hamstring issue this term – came on as a substitute for the final 18 minutes of that game.