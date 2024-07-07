Chelsea have seemingly stepped aside and paved the way for Arsenal to complete a signing that looks tailor-made for Mikel Arteta, according to a trusted source.

The Gunners have finished runners-up to Manchester City in each of the last two seasons and hopes are high they’ll go one better next term.

Strengthening Arteta’s squad in the transfer market could give Arsenal the final push. Alternatively, Man City losing one or more of their vital superstars could also be a deciding factor.

Both Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne are understood to have agreed personal terms over lucrative late-career switches to Saudi Arabia.

But what City do or don’t do will be of little concern to Arteta and sporting director Edu. Their sole focus will be on building on the rock solid foundations Arsenal have laid in recent years and surpassing Man City through their own efforts.

To that end, the Gunners are desperate to sign Bologna and Italy ace, Riccardo Calafiori, despite boasting the Premier League’s meanest defence last season.

Arsenal agree personal terms with perfect Arteta signing

Calafiori, 22, is equally adept at playing at left centre-back or left-back. If brought to north London he’d likely compete for the starting role at left-back and provide cover for Gabriel Magalhaes at left centre-back.

Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the Italy international who was a bright spark in what was otherwise a disappointing campaign for the Azzurri at Euro 2024.

Calafiori is primed to earn around €4m per season if completing the proposed move. That equates to £65,000-a-week.

Arteta has experienced great success when fielding traditional centre-backs in the full-back positions in recent times.

Ben White has been a revelation at right-back, while Takehiro Tomiyasu has rarely put a foot wrong at left-back. Jurrien Timber is another who can play anywhere across the backline and Calafiori could be the latest versatile weapon to reinforce an already watertight defence.

However, Chelsea too are admirers of Calafiori and various reports confirmed the Blues would challenge Arsenal in the race for his signature.

Given the stiffer competition for places at the Emirates, it stands to reason a move to Stamford Bridge could also come with a greater guarantee of walking straight into the starting eleven.

RICCARDO CALAFIORI: Everything you need to know as Arsenal close in on special defensive talent

Chelsea abort Calafiori pursuit after agreeing alternative transfer

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will not attempt to barge Arsenal aside for a Calafiori transfer.

Instead, Enzo Maresca’s side are content that their imminent move for Basel defender Renato Veiga will adequately fill the role Calafiori would have taken.

Chelsea have agreed to pay €14m to sign the 20-year-old Portuguese defender who will sign an eight-year contract running until 2032.

Taking to X on Sunday morning, Romano strongly suggested that move has put Chelsea’s hopes of signing Calafiori to rest.

“Riccardo Calafiori wants Arsenal, after the agreement on personal terms around €4m net salary on five years deal.” began Romano.

“Calafiori, keen on joining Arteta but club-to-club agreement with Bologna still being negotiated.

“Chelsea have now signed Renato Veiga who can play as left-back.”

Bologna are fully prepared to sell Calafiori to Arsenal and hope to collect a total fee worth upwards of €50m.

Reports in Italy earlier this weekend claimed were bold when declaring Calafiori WILL sign for Arsenal in a €53m deal.

However, Romano’s update suggests a club-to-club agreement isn’t yet in place, with work still to do on ironing out the fee.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal facing huge future showdown as Real Madrid prep early for stunning £100m raid