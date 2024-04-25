Chelsea bamboozled as Arsenal surge into race for ‘the next Lionel Messi’, with price tag revealed

Palmeiras star Estevao Willian is one of the most in-demand young players in the world and Arsenal are reportedly set to battle Chelsea for his signature.

Estevao, 16, has earned the nickname ‘Messinho’ due to his huge potential and similar playing style to the disputed GOAT Lionel Messi, which is high praise indeed.

The Brazil under-17s international has only made 11 appearances for Palmeiras’ first team so far, scoring one goal in the process, but his performances at youth level have earned him rave reviews.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are extremely interested in signing the teenager, while Manchester United and Real Madrid are also keeping close tabs on his situation.

Barcelona are also keen, which Estevao has admitted would be his ‘dream’ next move.

His suitors will reportedly have to pay €45m (£38.2m) to bring him in this summer, however, which effectively rules the Catalans out of the race.

Arsenal to compete with Chelsea for Estevao Willian

According to Brazilian journalist Thiago Fernandes, Arsenal are ‘hoping to beat Chelsea’ to Estevao in the upcoming transfer window.

The Gunners have a proven track record of developing young talents and their scouting network see the Brazilian as someone who could become a key player at the club in the future.

Estevao generally plays as a right-winger but has also featured as an attacking midfielder and second striker, so could provide cover in multiple areas in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Fernandes claims that the Palmeiras star ‘would be tempted’ to join Arsenal if the opportunity presents itself.

The report does note, however, that Chelsea haven’t given up on signing Estevao and they look set to make a move for him in the coming months.

The Blues will have to part ways with some of their players before sanctioning another big-money signing, however.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, homegrown stars such as Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja (on loan at Fulham) could be sold.

This will help bring Chelsea in line with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules so they can reinforce their squad with new faces.

As with Arsenal, Chelsea have a long history of signing hot prospects and developing them into big stars, so we could see the London rivals involved in a bidding war for Estevao this summer.

