Chelsea are determined to sign Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen before the transfer window closes but they face stiff competition from Arsenal, per reports.

The Nigerian international has been the Blues top centre-forward target for several months and they’ve been locked in talks with Napoli over a transfer.

Chelsea and Napoli have also been discussing Romelu Lukaku, who Antonio Conte has made his top target to replace Osimhen.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a deal for Lukaku is ‘expected to happen,’ with negotiations between clubs set to continue on Thursday.

All parties are keen for Lukaku’s move to Napoli to go through, but as previously reported, the talks for the Belgian are separate to those for Osimhen.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal could bamboozle Chelsea after ‘reigniting’ their interest in Osimhen as they look to bring in a new striker.

Napoli, meanwhile, are eager to cash in on the forward. They were initially holding out for his £110m release clause but have since reduced their demands.

They intend to use those funds to sign Lukaku, who is available for around £30m.

READ MORE: Aston Villa tipped to sign LaLiga striker Chelsea missed out on after being ‘offered’ neglected Blues star

Arsenal line up move for Victor Osimhen

Corriere dello Sport’s report claims that Arsenal have ‘returned to the race’ for Osimhen and are considering a late offer for the striker.

The Gunners are expected to part ways with Eddie Nketiah amid interest from Nottingham Forest and the Napoli star would certainty be an upgrade on him.

The 25-year-old fired Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022/23 by scoring an incredible 26 league goals in 32 appearances, before netting 15 in 25 matches last term.

If Osimhen could replicate that form at the Emirates, he could be the final piece of the puzzle to help Arsenal clinch an elusive title.

It has been suggested that Napoli could part ways for around £85m and whether the Gunners are willing to match that figure remains to be seen.

If Arsenal are able to generate £30m from the sale of Nketiah and potentially another £40m for exit-linked goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, signing Osimhen for £85m could be a fantastic bit of business.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Osimhen is ready to join Chelsea, however, and his stance on a potential move to the Emirates is unclear.

But the prospect of battling for the Premier League and Champions League titles under Mikel Arteta could be tempting to Osimhen, so he is a player for Gunners fans to watch as the transfer window draws to a close.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window