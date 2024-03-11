Chelsea lead five clubs in pursuit of £60m-rated Arsenal star who’s decided his own exit date

Arsenal are currently sitting top of the Premier League and have enjoyed a brilliant season that has gone as smoothly as it could have up to this point.

Manager Mikel Arteta has overseen a campaign that keeps his side in the title race – currently top and having scored the most goals – with the end now in sight.

There has been one point of controversy, however, and that is around the goalkeeper position. David Raya arrived from Brentford in the summer to take the place of England international Aaron Ramsdale, who has found himself on the bench despite being a key part of the club’s title challenge the season prior.

Raya hasn’t hit the ground running and many were questioning the decision to bring in the Spaniard – this includes Ramsdale who believes he is good enough to be the club’s outright number one.

Duties have been shared between the pair this season – but with Raya taking most of the league games and all of the Champions League ones bar one – and sources have given an update to the English goalkeeper’s future.

Sources close to the club believe that the 25-year-old will seek a new move after the upcoming European Championships if there is no guarantee of being first pick at the Emirates next season.

There is interest from Chelsea, who are open to bringing him in to challenge Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic.

Sources also state that there is major interest from five other sides in the Premier League and around Europe. Inter Milan have also been spoken about by sources as the club are looking at Ramsdale to challenge current no.1 Yann Sommer.

Arsenal sale provides opportunity to splash cash

Arsenal are well in line with Financial FairPlay regulations and do have plans to spend this summer in a bid to help the club grab its first European trophy in the coming years.

The sale of Ramsdale would therefore allow them to spend even more than they’re currently predicting to over the window.

Sources have stated it would take a bid of around £60million to shift him as the Gunners are in a strong bargaining position given he is contracted until 2026, has a club option for an extra year on his deal and is a full international with European playing experience.

With that experience and a number of clubs lining up to take him on board, it would be no surprise if Ramsdale was lining up in another big side’s goal come the start of next season.

