A damaging Chelsea exit could have the second effect of aiding Arsenal in their pursuit of midfield reinforcements, with PSG involved in both cases, per a report.

The Telegraph recently shed light on PSG’s looming pursuit of Chelsea midfield general N’Golo Kante. The Frenchman, 30, has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. While that isn’t necessarily cause for immediate concern, PSG’s transfer interest is.

The report reaffirmed PSG’s long-standing interest in Kante. If a summer offer arrived, Chelsea could be tempted to cash in on a player who has begun to struggle with injury in recent seasons.

Kante remains arguably the world’s greatest holding midfielder when fit and firing. Indeed, his impressive string of man of the match displays in Chelsea’s march to the Champions League final last year reiterated his importance to the Blues.

His departure would undoubtedly be felt, though Chelsea may already have plans afoot over a £100m+ successor.

Now, according to Football London, a Kante move to PSG could inadvertently help Arsenal with their midfield problems.

Kante deal could push Wijnaldum to Arsenal

The Gunners sought to add to their midfield ranks throughout the winter window. The player they came closest to signing was Juventus’ Arthur Melo. However, a disagreement over the length of his initial loan spell laid waste to the move.

The outlet claim Granit Xhaka remains a priority for Jose Mourinho at Roma in the summer. Mohamed Elneny could also depart with his contract expiring at season’s end.

That would leave just Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Mikel Arteta to choose from in the engine room. Maitland-Niles is currently on loan at Roma, but it’s looking unlikely they will activate their buy option.

Arsenal reps start talks with Isak ahead of summer transfer Arsenal representatives are talking to Alexander Isak ahead of summer move from Real Sociedad

As such, a move for former Liverpool favourite Georginio Wijnaldum could be reignited.

The Dutchman is enduring a nightmare spell in Paris following his free agent exit from Anfield last summer. Wijnaldum has been forced into a bit-part role when competing with the likes of Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye. Adding Kante to the mix would reduce his gametime even further.

Sky Sports revealed Wijnaldum was open to a return to England during the winter window.

Arsenal were the team drawing the strongest links, and Football London conclude a deal could be made if Kante forces him out of Paris.

Seeing Wijnaldum return to England after just one year away would be a surprising turn of events. Nevertheless, if his career continues to stall in France, the speculation may quickly become a reality.

Arsenal must plan Saka, Smith Rowe sales – Merson

Meanwhile, Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to begin negotiating new contracts for Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka – while also getting ready to sell them.

The two attackers have become cornerstones of the Gunners’ team under boss Mikel Arteta following their rise from the academy. Both are now vital assets to Arsenal as the club hunt a top-four Premier League finish. In fact, the pair have directly contributed a total of 22 top-flight goals this season.

Nevertheless, concern over their futures at Arsenal is beginning to emerge. And the immediate worry around Saka’s future has become more prevalent given the recent record of players running down their contracts at Arsenal.

As a result, Merson has insisted that Arsenal should open immediate negotiations with Saka and Smith Rowe. If they do not want to sign new deals, Merson added that the Gunners should move the duo on.

“They are top drawer and they are going to be vital to Arsenal finishing in the top four this season,” Merson wrote for the Daily Star.

“But I think Arsenal should get them tied down now. They should be talking now about five year contracts. Get them signed, and if they don’t want to sign, then sell them in the summer.

“Don’t hang around and let them run their contracts down and let them go for next to nothing. Test the water because there will be teams chasing them.”

READ MORE: Chelsea strike ‘agreement’ with West Ham ace Declan Rice; nine-figure fee to be negotiated – report