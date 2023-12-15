Chelsea overlooked, as top striker chooses Arsenal to tee up blockbuster move in 2024

A potent striker expected to change clubs in 2024 favours Arsenal over all other suitors including Chelsea, according to a trusted source.

Striker is a position the Gunners are expected to address in 2024, though a move may well wait until the summer.

Arsenal have little wriggle room with regards to Financial Fair Play next month. That is why David Raya’s arrival from Brentford over the summer came initially via the loan route.

A January move or two could still be possible if Arsenal succeed in selling stars first. Nonetheless, signing a striker who’d represent an upgrade on those already at the Emirates will not come cheap and as such, is likely to come next summer.

One player the Gunners have cast their eye over is Brentford hitman, Ivan Toney.

The 27-year-old is one month away from returning to competitive football on the back of a suspension for breaching betting regulations.

Bees boss Thomas Frank previously admitted Toney is up for sale when appearing on Monday Night Football back in September.

More recent reports have claimed Brentford hope Toney will sign a new contract to help the club protect their investment and ensure they can extract maximum value when cashing in.

The Sun have even suggested Toney could turn down a mid-season move as a show of gratitude for Brentford sticking by him through his ban.

If that is the route Toney takes, it will work in Arsenal’s favour given their preference for a summer swoop anyway.

Chelsea are understood to be targeting a striker signing in January and Toney – along with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen – are admired.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Toney’s preference is joining the Gunners and not the Blues.

Toney “really excited” about joining Arsenal?

Taking to streaming service Kick, Romano revealed: “From what I’m hearing, this is one more detail on Ivan Toney, this is a rumour I’m hearing that his preference in terms of a top club move in January or the summer would be to go to Arsenal.

“From what I’m hearing Ivan Toney could be really excited by the possibility of joining Arsenal.”

Chelsea do hold great appeal with many a player in the modern game. Indeed, both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia only had eyes for Chelsea despite competing bids from Liverpool.

However, in Toney’s case it appears a move to north London is in his sights if he does leave Brentford.

Toney’s mark of 20 goals in the Premier League last season was surpassed by only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

His willingness to press also looks tailor-made for Arteta who, as we’ve seen with Jesus, demands his centre-forward contribute when out of possession too.

Outlets have varied wildly on how much it’ll take to prise Toney out of Brentford. The Bees have touted a gigantic £100m price tag, though £60m-£80m may represent a more realistic valuation.

If Toney doesn’t set the world alight in the second half of the season at Brentford, it would be difficult for Brentford to command a nine-figure fee.

