Arsenal have just received some good news about signing Pedro Neto from Chelsea

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Pedro Neto, with a journalist revealing that Chelsea would be willing to sell him to the Gunners for the right price.

On August 6, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Neto is considering his future at Chelsea.

Bailey reported that while Neto is not actively looking to leave Stamford Bridge, the former Wolves winger is ‘weighing up his future following Chelsea’s recruitment drive this summer’.

Our transfer insider further stated: ‘The arrivals of Morgan Rogers and Geovany Quenda have increased competition in the attacking positions, leaving Neto open to assessing opportunities should the right project present itself.

‘Chelsea are understood to be willing to consider offers for the former Wolves winger, with sources indicating they would demand at least £60million before entering serious negotiations.’

We reported on August 6 that Manchester City want to sign Neto, who is on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar as an alternative to Savinho.

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips has now backed our claim about Chelsea owners, BlueCo, being willing to sell Neto.

The reporter has also revealed that Arsenal are interested in a deal for Neto.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta missed out on the signing of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea earlier this summer.

The Premier League champions recently saw Vinicius Junior reject the chance to move to the Emirates Stadium and sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

The good news for Arsenal now is that both Chelsea and Neto are open to a parting of the ways at the right price.

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Pedro Neto from Chelsea to Arsenal POSSIBLE

Phillips said on his YouTube channel: “I mentioned Neto a moment ago.

“Neto, obviously, has been playing since he arrived on the tour.

“He has got a lot of clubs interested in him, and he’s, again, he’s not a player who’s looking to leave necessarily, but he’s certainly been open to the interest coming in for him and seeing what offers he gets.

“Chelsea would sell him if the money’s right.

“I believe similar sort of money that they are asking for Malo Gusto, which is reportedly around £70-£75m.

“I don’t think Neto’s quite that much, but it will be around that sort of ballpoint [sic] figure.

“So, they would definitely sell if a club pays the money.

“I wouldn’t say he’s on the sort of fire sale or fire loan list that Chelsea are going to be working through the next three years, but he’s certainly a player they would sell, and it’s one to watch.

“And he’s got interest from Tottenham, Liverpool are interested in him, Manchester City, which has been public,

“I have heard from a source over the weekend that Arsenal are also interested in Neto.

“I don’t believe it’s anything like they are prioritising or anything like that, but they are definitely a club who are showing interest in Neto as well, and Neto is appealed by all this interest coming in.”

Phillips added: “Alonso is more than happy to keep Neto in his squad, as he is with Tosin.”

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