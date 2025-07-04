A Chelsea star is reportedly ‘unconvinced’ about moving to rival side Arsenal, as he has reservations about the prospects of playing either wing for the Gunners.

The Blues currently have a limited amount of senior wingers in their squad. After they allowed Jadon Sancho to return to Manchester United, only Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Tyrique George remain from last season’s squad, while Raheem Sterling looks likely to leave after returning from a loan away.

The few options out wide mean Chelsea are unlikely to let any of them go.

Madueke is being linked with Arsenal, but the Blues don’t want him to go. That said, it’s believed they will listen to offers if the right one comes in.

Madueke himself is having reservations about a move to Arsenal, though, per insider Si Phillips.

It’s believed the winger doesn’t want to play out left, where there is doubt about Gabriel Martinelli’s future, and feels he won’t be given much football on the right given the presence of Bukayo Saka.

While Madueke played a handful of games on the left wing last season, he occupied the right wing far more often, and all of his goals and assists came on the right flank, so he’ll clearly want to maximise his playing time there.

Representing the same side as Saka, who’s clearly one of the best wingers in the world, means that would be unlikely.

Chelsea want to keep Madueke

Whether or not Madueke was keen on leaving Chelsea, the club don’t want to see him go.

Manager Enzo Maresca revealed that much in June, when interest was revealed.

He said: “Noni is our player, you can read a lot of speculation at the moment but we consider Noni our player for the coming season.”

There have been varying reports about the winger’s price, but it’s widely accepted he’d cost north of £50million, and if he’s not to be a consistent starter, Arsenal surely wouldn’t want to pay that much.

Arsenal round-up: Eze could sign imminently

It’s been suggested by an insider that Eberechi Eze’s signing could be imminent, and that if Arsenal wanted, they could sign him “in the next hour” as he’s “desperate” for the move.

It has also been rumoured that Crystal Palace could sell him for below his £68million release clause.

Meanwhile, Graeme Bailey has suggested that Arsenal look likely to lose Ethan Nwaneri, who could leave on a free transfer next summer and will have: “Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City. He will have them all on his doorstep.”

But Fabrizio Romano has reputed those claims by stating Nwaneri is in direct talks over a new contract, and he is “really keen on staying” at the Emirates.

