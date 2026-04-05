Arsenal are plotting a blockbuster raid on Bayer Leverkusen as they look to sign exciting striker Christian Kofane, with a reliable source suggesting that a formal bid WILL be made, but he won’t be a cheap addition.

The Gunners are expected to be in the market for a new forward this summer as they look to bring in competition for Viktor Gyokeres and anticipate the departure of Gabriel Jesus.

Kofane, 19, is considered one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe and has made 40 senior appearances for Leverkusen so far, notching seven goals and eight assists in the process.

Respected Sky Sports Germany journalist, Florian Pletteneberg, reported Arsenal’s interest earlier this week.

“Arsenal are monitoring Christian #Kofane. The 19 y/o talented striker impressed in the Champions League quarter-finals,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Several other top English clubs are also interested, and Real Madrid have been keeping an eye on him as well.

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen are demanding €60-70m (up to £61.1m / $80.6m) for a summer transfer. Top transfer by Rolfes/Falkenberg. Both are in good contact with agent Eric Depolo.”

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Arsenal ready to launch bid for Bundesliga forward

The links have now been backed up by another reliable source, journalist Christian Falk, who, as reported by Bayern Insider, states that Arsenal are ‘expected to make a formal offer’ for Kofane this summer.

Bayern Munich are also admirers of Kofane but they are ‘not prepared to enter a bidding war with Arsenal’, leaving the Gunners in pole position to sign him.

Interestingly, the report notes that while Plettenberg puts a €70m price tag on Kofane, his agent, Depolo, believes he is worth €100m (£87.3m / $115.2m).

How high Arsenal are willing to go with their offer for Kofane remains to be seen, but he is certainly a player to keep a close eye on ahead of the summer.

Real Madrid represent formidable foes in the race for the Cameroonian international, as they are actively looking to add more promising youngsters to their ranks.

Latest Arsenal news: Vinicius Jr on the radar / Mikel Arteta slammed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in a big update today how Arsenal have been in contact with intermediaries regarding a potential move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been spoken to as uncertainty surrounds the future of the world-class Brazilian winger.

In other news, Mikel Arteta has come in for criticism off the back of Arsenal’s shock FA Cup defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

Micah Richards was critical of Arteta’s decision to make big changes to his starting XI, stating the manager should have played his ‘best team’. Read his full comments HERE.

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