Arsenal ready to rekindle move for spectacular £54m-rated Bundesliga striker – report

Arsenal are once again being linked with a January move for highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane, with Mikel Arteta keen to add a new striker to his squad.

The Gunners are looking to bring in more competition for Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres, with the latter struggling to find consistent form in the Premier League.

A host of exciting names have been linked with a switch to the Emirates, and Arsenal’s monitoring of Kofane dates back to April earlier this year, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed at the time.

The 20-year-old left Cameroonian side AS Nylon for Spanish outfit Albacete in November 2024. He quickly forced his way into the Albacete first team, hitting eight goals in 20 appearances to earn a €5.25million transfer to Leverkusen in July 2025.

He notched an impressive seven goals and nine assists in his debut Bundesliga season. This term, he scored three goals in six games before being sidelined with a hamstring injury from which he’s still recovering.

According to Arsenal reporter for BBC Sport, Alex Howell, Kofane’s injury hasn’t stopped The Gunners from being interested in Kofane.

He reports that Arsenal are still closely ‘monitoring’ Kofane as a potential striker signing, but he wouldn’t be a cheap addition.

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Arsenal must pay big sum to sign Christian Kofane

Kofane is under contract with Leverkusen until 2029, putting the German club in a strong negotiating position.

Reports over the summer estimated Kofane’s valuation to be around €65million (£54.3m / $72.9m), and there is no reason why it would’ve dropped now.

In fact, if Kofane was to return from injury and resume his excellent form, his price tag could increase further.

Arsenal aren’t the only Premier League club to have tracked the seven-time capped Cameroonian international, however.

We revealed back in April that Liverpool and Manchester City are also admirers of the youngster, while Everton were also heavily linked over the summer.

Kofane isn’t the only striker Arsenal have their eye on, either.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update on November 5 that they remain huge admirers of Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, along with his teammate, Marcus Tavernier.

Bournemouth would demand a huge sum for a mid-season sale, but Arsenal continue to track Kroupi and a transfer cannot be ruled out at this stage.

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