£12m Arsenal transfer is ‘odd’ as agent claims he ‘just doesn’t fit’ into Mikel Arteta’s ‘style’

Two agents have questioned Arsenal’s decision to sign Christian Norgaard from Brentford in the summer transfer window, but Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta’s comments on the midfielder underline how he will help the north London outfit.

Norgaard joined Arsenal from Brentford in the summer of 2025. The Denmark international defensive midfielder cost the north London outfit, who are aiming to win the Premier League title this season, a total of £12million (€14m, $16m), including add-ons.

During his time at Brentford, Norgaard established himself as a no-nonsense midfielder who did his job effectively and consistently.

The 31-year-old made 196 appearances for Brentford, including 122 in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals and assisting 18 times.

However, Norgaard has made only two appearances for Arsenal so far this season, although it must be noted that a knee injury affected him in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

When asked about the most surprising deal of the summer transfer window, an agent told The Athletic: “Christian Norgaard to Arsenal — he just doesn’t fit into Arsenal’s style.”

Another agent said when asked the same question: “Norgaard — because of his age and his profile.

“(Bryan) Mbeumo, Wissa and (Mark) Flekken moved — you expect those big hitters (to go from Brentford) because of what they’ve done.

“Norgaard’s been a good player for Brentford. Is he someone who is going to make Arsenal title challengers? Not in my opinion. But he might prove me wrong.”

A third agent noted: “It’s a bit odd, Brentford let him go for such relatively little money.

“I wouldn’t necessarily value him any more than that, but he was a critical part of their team.”

What Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta said about Christian Norgaard

When everyone is fit and available, Norgaard will be a squad player at best and will warm the bench at Arsenal.

Norgaard made 34 appearances in the Premier League for Brentford last season, and it is hard to see him rack up too many starts in the league for Arsenal in the 2025/26 campaign.

However, when Arsenal signed Norgaard, both Arteta and Berta raved about him, and their comments at the time shed light on why the north London club brought him to the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta said about Norgaard on Arsenal’s official website: “We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal.

“He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility.

“He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.

“Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”

Berta added: “We’re very pleased to welcome Christian Norgaard to the club.

“He has been a consistent high performer in the Premier League and brings many qualities to our club.

“He is a leader, and a player with high tactical intelligence and versatility who will have a very positive impact to the squad. We welcome Christian to Arsenal.”

Norgaard himself said recently that he is ready to give his all and establish himself in the Arsenal starting line-up.

The midfielder told The London Evening Standard on September 25: “It’s been frustrating [being injured], but I think also you need to look at it as it could have been a lot worse as well. I missed three games, which is not the end of the world.

“I had a lot of momentum. I felt like in the pre-season, I played a lot of minutes and did really well.

“But then now it’s about getting back to rhythm again. Getting some minutes like today (against Port Vale) is amazing for me, getting closer to the level I know I can produce.

“I’m not quite there yet, but hopefully more minutes now with a new game as well. There will be games all the time, so it’s just about being available and I think the minutes will come my way.”

