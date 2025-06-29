Gabriel Agbonlahor has criticised Arsenal for replacing Thomas Partey with Christian Norgaard and has hailed the transfer business done by Liverpool, with fellow talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent sharing his opinion on the transfer decision.

While Arsenal have not officially brought in a new player so far in the summer transfer window, the north London club are on the verge of getting a flurry of signings in.

Christian Norgaard is on his way to Arsenal from Brentford, with the Gunners agreeing a fee of £10million plus add-ons for the 31-year-old defensive midfielder, according to Sky Sports.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has undergone a medical at Arsenal and will team up with manager Mikel Arteta after the Gunners activated the £5million release clause in his contract.

According to The Mirror, Martin Zubimendi was in London last week to ‘put the finishing touches’ on his move from Real Sociedad, with the deal to be completed next month.

In terms of outgoings, while the departure of Partey has not been formally announced, with the defensive midfielder out of contract at the end of the month and Norgaard coming in, it seems that he will not wear the Arsenal shirt again.

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor does not think that replacing Partey with Norgaard is a good idea from Arteta and Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta.

Agbonlahor has also pointed out how Liverpool are doing their business this summer.

The Premier League champions have signed Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi, as manager Arne Slot seems determined to be successful next season as well.

Agbonlahor said about Norgaard on talkSPORT: “He’s an OK player. I get it for value, he’s a decent player, but you’re losing Thomas Partey. It just seems a bit odd. Arsenal haven’t been able to agree a contract with Partey, that’s what’s happening, so say it’s over money…

“You’re paying £9milion for Norgaard – just give it to Partey as the difference in wages he’s asking for. Why not just give it to him? You know what he can do. It’s very odd.

“Arsenal don’t seem to be shopping in the top shops like Manchester City and Liverpool. They’re shopping at Waitrose, Arsenal are at Asda.

“I get it, Jorginho’s gone and you need cover, but I’m sure Arsenal fans are looking at Liverpool spending £116m on Florian Wirtz and the money Man City are spending and thinking, ‘Come on, we don’t mind Norgaard coming in, but we need a top striker’.”

Darren Bent ‘gutted’ about Thomas Partey exit

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Bent has admitted that he is disappointed that Partey will leave this summer.

Bent is an Arsenal fan, and he believes that the north London club’s midfield is very strong with Partey, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in it.

The talkSPORT pundit said: “I’m gutted that Partey’s going. When it’s him, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice it looks strong, it’s three powerful presences and nice balance in the middle of the park.

“I like Zubimendi, I think he’s technically a good player, but I need to see when he comes up against the Premier League.”

