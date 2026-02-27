Arsenal midfielder wants to LEAVE because of Martin Zubimendi: ‘Looking to move’

One of Arsenal’s summer signings wants to leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season because of Martin Zubimendi, according to a report.

Zubimendi has been one of the best signings of the Premier League this season, with the Spain international midfielder establishing himself as one of the first names on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s teamsheet.

The 27-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025, has scored six goals and given three assists in 38 appearances for the north London club this season.

Along with Zubimendi, Arsenal also signed Christian Norgaard, with the Gunners paying Brentford just £10million (€11.4m, $13.5m) for the 31-year-old defensive midfielder.

Unlike Zubimendi, Norgaard has been a peripheral for Arsenal so far this season, making only 14 appearances for the Premier League club.

The Denmark international defensive midfielder has not made a single start in the Premier League in the 2025/26 campaign.

According to The Sun, Norgaard does not see his future at Arsenal, despite his current contract with the Gunners running until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year.

The report has claimed: ‘Christian Norgaard arrived from Brentford for £10m last summer but has yet to start a Premier League game due to the form of Martin Zubimendi and is looking to move.’

Norgaard’s desire to leave does not come as a surprise, as for a player who has done well in the Premier League, he is too good not play on a regular basis.

Arsenal were never going to play Norgaard on a regular basis, though; the Dane was always going to be a back-up option.

In fact, Arsenal’s decision to sign Norgaard was questioned earlier in the season.

When asked about the most surprising deal of the 2025 summer transfer window, an agent told The Athletic in October 2025: “Christian Norgaard to Arsenal — he just doesn’t fit into Arsenal’s style.”

Another agent said when asked the same question: “Norgaard — because of his age and his profile.

“(Bryan) Mbeumo, Wissa and (Mark) Flekken moved — you expect those big hitters (to go from Brentford) because of what they’ve done.

“Norgaard’s been a good player for Brentford. Is he someone who is going to make Arsenal title challengers? Not in my opinion. But he might prove me wrong.”

