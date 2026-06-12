Arsenal are plotting a move for winger Christos Tzolis, David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have both confirmed, with the Greek international on course to be the Gunners’ first summer signing.

The Gunners have been prioritising the signing of a new left-sided attacker this summer, and have considered high-profile stars such as Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and PSG’s Bradley Barcola.

But TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed on May 19 that Greek sensation Tzolis is also firmly on their shortlist.

We reported at the time that Arsenal were set to ‘intensify’ their interest in the 24-year-old, after regularly sending their representatives to watch him in action this season.

That has now come to fruition, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein confirming that Arsenal are ‘exploring’ the signing of Tzolis, who notched a hugely impressive 22 goals and 29 assists in 52 games for Brugge this season.

“Arsenal exploring deal to sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. 24yo left-sided winger expected to be gettable for ~€40m,” Ornstein posted on X.

“Move for Greece international does not impact #AFC interest in Morgan Rogers or other options to strengthen attack.”

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Arsenal make ‘initial approach’ for prolific Greek int’l

Another respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed that Arsenal have indeed made an ‘initial approach’ to sign Tzolis.

Romano also confirms that a deal for Tzolis would not stop the Gunners from signing the likes of Rogers or Barcola, who’d inevitably command much higher fees.

The signing of Tzolis would also have no impact on Arsenal’s move for 16-year-old Leicester City sensation Jeremy Monga, who’s also a winger, but more one for the future.

“Arsenal make initial approach for Christos Tzolis as potential new winger with contacts started on player/club side,” Romano posted on X.

“He’s among options considered but not only one, Jeremy Monga remains separate deal for future and advancing. Rogers/Barcola & more remain top targets.”

A €40million (£34.5m / $46.3m) fee for Tzolis could be considered a bargain given how effective he has proven to be for Brugge this season.

With Arsenal making their move, his signing would raise questions over the future of Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with moves away from the Emirates.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have made enquiries into Martinelli’s availability, with a view to a potential summer move.

Tzolis’ arrival could mean Arsenal are more willing to let Martinelli go, with his situation still something to watch closely.

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